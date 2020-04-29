When it comes to the social impact of the coronavirus, psychologists my colleague Alfred Lubrano spoke with speculated that most kids will fall between the extremes of derailing and flourishing. Children are absorbing their parents’ tensions, and also contend with their own pressures. They are losing contact with friends. Milestones such as graduations are canceled. There’s also an overwhelming fear that their future might be compromised. But, children can also be remarkably resilient and some might not even talk about COVID-19 a year from now.