First: Amid growing calls for vaccine mandates, universities in the Pennsylvania system say they have no such powers.

Then: Most nursing homes in Pennsylvania have yet to meet the state Health Department’s 80% mark of staff vaccinated, and no mandate is in place.

And: HVAC technician demand is increasing just as quickly as the temperatures are rising.

Faculty at more than a dozen Pennsylvania state universities are concerned about the state’s higher-education system not mandating vaccinations for students and staff.

But Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education leaders point to the lack of a state law that would allow them to require the COVID-19 vaccine.

While there is a 2002 state law that allows state institutions of higher learning to mandate meningitis vaccines, there has been no legislation on COVID-19 vaccination.

Reporters Susan Snyder and Andrew Seidman uncover the vaccination divide at 14 state universities, and why some see politics at play.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says nursing homes need to aim to have 80% of staff vaccinated by Oct. 1.

According to the state health officials, less than 13% of nursing homes statewide, excluding Philadelphia, have yet to meet or go beyond the 80% benchmark.

The state did not mandate vaccination for the workers, but said nursing homes that don’t reach the benchmark will have to test unvaccinated workers regularly.

Reporters Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, and Stacey Burling explain the new goal, which drew mixed reactions.

The heat blanketing the region this summer, especially as of late, has air conditioners working overtime, leading to an increased market for HVAC work.

Gov. Tom Wolf has issued two new orders to address spending on travel “perks” by top PSERS executives, after an April report by The Inquirer uncovering the unchecked travel expenses of 40 or so members of the investment office.

There’s a boom in people and diversity in Philly, according to the latest census. But city and state officials wonder about an undercount.

Before you head to the game, get familiar with the Eagles’ and Phillies’ adjusted attendance protocols after the city’s new COVID-19 mandates.

“And this time the feeling of uncertainty feels worse because I feel like there is nothing I can do except mask up and turn down drinks with the unvaccinated,” writes columnist Elizabeth Wellington about the challenges of coping amid recent pandemic changes.

Pennsylvania is tapping into a rekindled passion for public lands after recent passage of a conservation law, write Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Stephanie Wein of PennEnvironment for The Inquirer.

Columnist Will Bunch explores the importance of a particular sector of the population that the Biden administration should not ignore.

