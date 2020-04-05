There’s a lot to brace for when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Each day cases and deaths rise, but here at The Inquirer, we’re working to not only provide the most up-to-date information to keep you informed, but we’re also working to give you tips to stay safe and help those who are putting their lives at risk in this new reality. Today’s Q&A, though, offers a brief respite from coronavirus-related news. While the sports world has come to a halt, there’s still plenty of things happening behind the scenes. We talked to two Inquirer sports editors to get their thoughts on the state of the industry, particularly whether they think the sports world we once knew will ever be the same after this pandemic.