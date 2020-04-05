There’s a lot to brace for when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Each day cases and deaths rise, but here at The Inquirer, we’re working to not only provide the most up-to-date information to keep you informed, but we’re also working to give you tips to stay safe and help those who are putting their lives at risk in this new reality. Today’s Q&A, though, offers a brief respite from coronavirus-related news. While the sports world has come to a halt, there’s still plenty of things happening behind the scenes. We talked to two Inquirer sports editors to get their thoughts on the state of the industry, particularly whether they think the sports world we once knew will ever be the same after this pandemic.
- The toll of the coronavirus passed a grim milestone in New Jersey yesterday, as officials reported another 200 deaths and said the state had now lost more residents than in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
- Pennsylvanians love their booze, so much so that the state sold a month’s worth of wines and spirits in 17 days. That being said, people are crossing state lines to stock their home liquor cabinets, and it’s becoming a problem. Police in Delaware are now warning Pennsylvania residents: Don’t cross the border to buy alcohol or for any other nonessential reasons.
- It may feel like things are coming unhinged, but we’re working our hardest to provide ways to stay positive and lend a hand to those in need. Bookmark this link for ways you can help others in Philly who may be less fortunate. For example, here’s a list of items local hospitals are accepting as donations. We also have tips to further protect yourselves and loved ones from the coronavirus.
Each week we go behind the scenes with some of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Shemar Woods, The Inquirer’s director of digital sports, and Pat McLoone, our managing editor of sports. Here’s what they have to say about the current state of Philly’s sports scene.
Sports are such a big part of your lives, and now we’re in a world where it feels like there are no sports. How are you coping?
Woods: Luckily, NFL free agency and the coronavirus fallout carried us through the first full weeks in a world with “no sports.” Despite the challenges ahead, the suspension of sports presents an exciting time for innovation. I’m inspired by the story ideas we’ve brainstormed as a team and look forward to keeping our readers engaged until we return to playing games.
McLoone: I am fine. It certainly is an unprecedented situation. The question is more fit these days for the phenomenal effort of every person involved in the coverage of this crisis. As I said in my note to sports readers, I am very proud of the effort, dedication and journalism smarts of the entire newsroom and the leadership being shown. The reporting has been relentless and outstanding.
Even though games may no longer be played, what other kinds of stories are out there that the sports section will be focusing on?
Woods: The landscape of sports coverage has drastically changed over the years. The biggest headlines in sports over the past decade came from outside the lines, not games. We’ll continue our wide-eyed approach to sports coverage and add to the mix some topics that we couldn’t cover previously. Stay tuned.
McLoone: We think there are many stories and we aim to show that. There are many things to report and write and we have the most experienced and knowledgeable sports staff to do it. Every last person has had great ideas and the readers chipped in at sportsfans@inquirer.com. We will be on top of the news as the teams try to get back on track and follow the athletes who have lost opportunities, like high school and college seniors. How are Philly’s big names showing leadership and staying ready? There is plenty to stay on top of.
Do you think the sports landscape will be permanently changed because of the pandemic?
Woods: Yes. How will the landscape change? Too early to say. We still don’t know if the NHL and NBA will resume their regular seasons or skip to the postseason, or whether MLB will play a shortened season. Every level of sports has been impacted by the pandemic. Recruiting, scouting, player workouts, and team revenue.
McLoone: That is a great question. Not really sure I can answer that. I will say this: I hope to God we never have a worldwide virus issue like this again, but I think the sports world won’t be as slow to close up shop to fans and think about safety first the next time.
How do you think Philly’s sports scene will bounce back from the coronavirus?
Woods: Every city across the country will erupt the moment leagues announce return dates. Expect Philly sports fans to be loudest. Banding together is in Philly fans’ DNA, even if it’s booing the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center. The boo birds may flock back to WFC if the Sixers return with the same chemistry and injury issues they had before the NBA shutdown. The Flyers were red-hot before losing the first of 10 games two nights before the NHL suspended its season. Can they maintain the momentum? And the Phillies bought some extra time for Andrew McCutchen to return healthy — good news there.
McLoone: Philly’s sports scene and the fans are die-hard and not easily shaken. We continue to see huge interest in every move the Eagles have made during free agency. Look for more of that with next month’s NFL draft. To me, I am really missing March Madness. There aren’t many times of the year that are more fun than that. I think Villanova will make a serious run next year with an extra year of experience. Especially if Saddiq Bey comes back, but I don’t expect that will happen. There are NBA teams with first-round picks that would love to have him.
