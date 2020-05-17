The previous night, I had interviewed a community activist named Novella Williams for a story that ran the morning of the tragedy. She told me that she was one of five negotiators — including Michael Nutter, at the time an aide to City Councilmember Angel Ortiz — trying to head off a confrontation between police and MOVE. She said she had reported to Mayor Goode twice by phone that the group’s message was the only way to prevent a confrontation was to release the nine MOVE members imprisoned on murder charges for the 1978 shootout in which a cop was killed. She told me Goode’s response was that something had to be done and that a violent confrontation appeared inevitable. On the day of the bombing, my colleague Thomas J. Gibbons Jr. learned a half hour ahead of time that the cops planned to bomb the house, and he advised me of it as I stood on the street. It was the worst feeling in the world. I wanted to tell someone in charge there must be some other solution, but I was powerless, with only a reporter’s notebook and the trepidation of impending doom.