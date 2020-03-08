Reporting on, say, a new cancer therapy or study, is basically a matter of reading background material, talking to experts, and writing. Reporting on mysterious, scary, evolving germs like SARS, MERS, H1N1 flu — and now the new coronavirus — is way tougher. These pathogens tap into fears of cultural bugaboos such as globalization, immigration, and bioterrorism. Social media adds to the craziness. Also, public officials are afraid of saying the wrong thing or speaking out of turn, so often they won’t say anything — or they say reassuring things. I try to get around these challenges by delving ever deeper into the mountain of official and commercial information (for example, on coronavirus testing) and finding sources beyond the authorized spokespeople.