As coronavirus cases pop up in the region, health officials are continuing to release information on the ongoing outbreak. For today’s Q&A, we spoke with Inquirer reporter Marie McCullough, who has been on top of the coronavirus coverage.
- Stick with us for the latest coronavirus updates within the region. Some recent headlines include: the University of Pennsylvania has canceled all large, on-campus events through the end of April, the cancellation of the SXSW festival in Texas has impacted Philly’s growing tech scene, and what Pennsylvania plans to do now that Gov. Tom Wolf has declared an emergency disaster.
- If you end up feeling a little more lethargic or sleepy this week it’s because we lost an hour of sleep overnight. Yes, daylight saving time is here, for better or worse.
- As Pennsylvania waits for its turn to participate in the 2020 election cycle, another wave of state primaries is slotted for this week. Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington will vote Tuesday. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, will make their cases about being the right leader to take on President Trump. For news and analysis about how this week’s primaries will shape Pennsylvania’s impact on the 2020 election cycle, sign up for Pennsylvania 2020, our new weekly email newsletter.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Marie McCullough, who’s covered everything from anthrax to zoonotic diseases.
Are there specific challenges in reporting on the coronavirus compared to other health issues? Can you lend some insight into how you and other reporters are able to identify the most important information that people need to know and block out some of the noise that comes with a story like this?
Reporting on, say, a new cancer therapy or study, is basically a matter of reading background material, talking to experts, and writing. Reporting on mysterious, scary, evolving germs like SARS, MERS, H1N1 flu — and now the new coronavirus — is way tougher. These pathogens tap into fears of cultural bugaboos such as globalization, immigration, and bioterrorism. Social media adds to the craziness. Also, public officials are afraid of saying the wrong thing or speaking out of turn, so often they won’t say anything — or they say reassuring things. I try to get around these challenges by delving ever deeper into the mountain of official and commercial information (for example, on coronavirus testing) and finding sources beyond the authorized spokespeople.
What does the term “pandemic” mean exactly?
Pandemic simply means an epidemic that goes global. The World Health Organization hasn’t yet declared a pandemic, even though the virus is on every continent except Antarctica. Why? Because the declaration would add to the economic and social disruption.
In addition to news reports, what are some publicly available resources people can use for getting information about the coronavirus?
The Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and state and local health departments all have background material and guidance on their websites.
What facts don’t we know about coronavirus yet? Where does the story go next?
We know the DNA sequence of the virus, thanks to China’s fast work to share it. Everything else, we don’t know. There simply isn’t enough data to do more than guesstimate how transmissible the virus is, how long it takes to produce symptoms, how long an infected person is contagious, whether some people with no symptoms are “colonized” and spreading the virus (think Typhoid Mary), why children are less vulnerable (the opposite of the flu), and how many exposed people develop immunity (antibodies) without getting sick. And that’s just the scientific unknowns. The economic and social impacts are also evolving parts of the story.
You can stay in touch with Marie by following her on Twitter at @repopter or by emailing her at mmccullough@inquirer.com.
I hope people will follow the advice of Gov. Tom Wolf & not panic about the coronavirus. Yes, take universal precautions. That’s just being civic-minded & reasonable. But don’t become a germophobe. Live your life with vibrancy & enthusiasm, not with fear & gloom. — tim smith, on Coronavirus cases identified in Delaware County and South Jersey, and Gov. Wolf urges calm.
