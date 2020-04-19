I salute the writer of this sad story. As a former correctional social worker, I completely understand the miscarriage of justice. While I was exposed to some of the worst criminals, who were later convicted and sentenced to do hard time, there were some who were railroaded and received long sentence because they lack the financial resources to defend themselves, or fit the racial profile that persist in our society. I am encouraged that his son took on his fight for vindication and my prayers are with the deceased and my condolences to his family. — wil_c879a on He died in prison from the coronavirus — three days before a breakthrough in his 30-year fight to clear his name.