As the coronavirus shutdown continues, some people want to go back to their normal lives. So, they planned a protest at Pennsylvania’s capital. But officials have been pushing back, saying that reopening businesses increases the risk of the virus spreading. If you need something uplifting right about now, there’s a principal in Camden who was once a homeless, single, teenage mom. Now, she inspires others. In today’s Q&A, we talk to education reporter Melanie Burney on how that story came to be.

Principal Fatihah Abdul-Rahman works with student Turori Morris during one of her daily classroom observations at Forest Hill Elementary School in Camden.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Melanie Burney, who covers education in New Jersey, about a Camden principal she profiled.

How did you first learn about Fatihah Abdur-Rahman?

We met initially on Facebook, mainly due to friends in common and an interest in education. In January, she invited me to participate in her “Leaders are Readers” program and read a story to first-graders at her school. During the orientation for volunteers, Abdur-Rahman shared her personal story and asked each reader to give the kids a word of encouragement. Her story resonated with me — so much so that before leaving I told her, “you know I have to tell your story, right?”

She smiled and weeks later I finally got a chance to tell her story.

In what ways do you think her story can inspire others to overcome their own hardships?

Abdur-Rahman had a lot to overcome. She never gave up and continues to strive to do her best. There’s something in her story for everybody: take a chance, work hard, dream big, encourage others facing challenges, do something to help somebody.

What’s one thing you hope readers take away when they read her story?

I hope that others would see inspiration in her personal mantra: “Shake it off, pat it down, and rise a little higher” and don’t let your situation define you. Always remember where you came from and find a way to give back to your community.

You mention she’s been awarding young mothers with a $500 scholarship, where can young mothers go to learn more about this scholarship?

She plans to award a $500 “Rise Up” Scholarship in May to assist a South Jersey low-income teenage mother who is pursuing a post-secondary degree. People looking for more information on that can email fatihah.abdur-rahman@waldenu.edu.

What kinds of other inspiring story lines or people do you hope to spotlight in your ongoing coverage?

My mission is to write stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. There are lots of those stories to tell. We just have to seek them. I recently wrote about Patience Carter, the Philadelphia native who survived the Pulse Nightclub shooting. Look for more stories about our military heroes, especially black soldiers, and their stories of triumph over adversity.

How to protect yourself when it comes to mail or food delivery

The risk of getting the coronavirus from mail or food delivery is small. As the virus has spread across the globe, newspapers, mail, and food delivery appear to be generally safe. But there are still steps you can take to minimize the risk even further. You can wipe down packaging and wash your hands.

Rachel Sophia Stewart, 28, of South Philadelphia points to her arm with a needle mark after donating her bone marrow last month for a male cancer patient.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Rachel Sophia Stewart was on vacation in Puerto Rico in early December when her phone began blowing up with a number she didn’t recognize. Then came a text that implored her to call back immediately. It was from Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program. She was a potential match as a bone-marrow donor for a 49-year-old man in need of a transplant. When she returned home, she joined the thousands of Americans every year who donate through Be The Match. The registry has more than 20 million members.