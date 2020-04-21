“I was getting so frustrated by people telling me what they were going to do, and how long it would take and why it wouldn’t work. I was just like, ‘OK, let me check my office and see what I have in the way of supplies. Let me see what my friends have in the way of supplies.’ And was like, ‘We are going to do this while they figure it out. Because I can’t sit around and wait.” — surgeon Ala Stanford in a column written by Jenice Armstrong about Stanford’s swift response to the coronavirus crisis, giving on-the-spot nasal swab tests and setting up testing at a North Philly church.