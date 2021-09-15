Good morning, good people. You’re reading The Inquirer Morning Newsletter, catching you up on all the news that’s fit to email. Today we inspect the new contract for Philadelphia’s police union, explore the Wildest Dreams project presented by a team of Black Inquirer journalists, and dive into COVID-19 closing the first Philly public school two weeks into the year.

Philadelphia’s police union got its cops a new, three-year contract.

The city’s more than 6,000 officers will get one-time bonuses of $1,500 in addition to raises of 2.75% this year and raises of 3.5% in 2022 and 2023. The average salary for a Philadelphia cop is $74,733, and many officers take in significant overtime pay.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the local police union, defeated the administration’s attempt to require all officers to live in the city. Cops can move out of Philadelphia after five years on the force.

Mayor Jim Kenney successfully pushed to add incremental changes to the process for disciplining officers, but said: “This is not enough, and it’s a beginning, and we’ll continue to make progress.”

Reporters Sean Collins Walsh and Chris Palmer have the full report.

A team of Black journalists here at The Philadelphia Inquirer proudly presents Wildest Dreams, a multimedia anthology centered on Black inheritance, legacy, and joy.

This project is a compilation of articles, poetry, videos, photographs, and music that explores what being Black means to Black people. The journalists created this space for Black writers, photographers, videographers, and designers to share their work, and to show that their stories matter.

Among the multimedia offerings is a video that explores what Black Philadelphians have learned about their Blackness from their families from videographer Raishad Hardnett. And photographer Monica Herndon compiled an intimate series of photos and reflections.

Among the stories is columnist Elizabeth Wellington’s look at her family’s Black identity, and reporter Mensah Dean’s report on Black people’s migration.

Every piece of this extraordinary presentation can be found here.

🦅Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith have skyrocketed to near the top of NFL jersey sales after the Eagles’ Week 1 victory.

🌿A plant-based diet could help fight climate change. Seriously, it’s surprising to see by how much.

🏒Flyers will allow fans to attend training camp practices next week, and the team will be 100% vaccinated for the coming season.

🏃It’s never too late to start moving, but science is finding that you may not catch up to lifelong exercisers.

📺6abc’s Karen Rogers, who recently celebrated her 25th anniversary at the station, has been named the official meteorologist for the morning editions of Action News.

“Like SEPTA, it is essential that the transportation office recognize that in a city like Philadelphia, there is no such thing as making everyone happy, but targeted outreach and community input beforehand are imperative when pitching proposals to the public at large,” writes The Inquirer Editorial Board.

Andrew Kolodny, medical director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University, and legal affairs journalist Chris Mondics ask: Where is the scrutiny over FDA’s role in the overdose epidemic?

Philly Mag remembers Connie Mack, the Philadelphia Athletics manager who led the team for 50 seasons, writing that his longevity in the dugout is a feat we’re not likely to see in pro sports again.

The New York Times writes about a pioneering gene therapy treatment that has successfully rid one woman of sickle-cell disease. The treatment is extraordinarily promising. ... And incredibly costly.

The Washington Post writes about Dashauna Priest, who, as a child, wrote to a World War II veteran whom she did not know. She also didn’t know that the vet carried the letter everywhere. And 12 years later, they finally met.

