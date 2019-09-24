We’ve seen Gritty rappel from the ceiling of the Wells Fargo Center, get “nakey” and streak during the Flyers’ Stadium Series game, punch a ref, assault Santa, and shoot a man in the back with a t-shirt cannon. All that in just one year. The Flyers’ (in)famous mascot turns one today, and we’re not quite sure what’ll be in store for year two. Also, a lawyer is fighting with his old law firm over a referral fee that could total over $11 million.

📧Was this email forwarded to you? If so, you can sign up to get it sent directly to your inbox every morning.📧

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s been one year since Gritty blessed Philly as the new Flyers mascot

Gritty lands on the ice after making his appearance by rappelling down from the rafters.
Tom Gralish / File Photograph
Gritty lands on the ice after making his appearance by rappelling down from the rafters.

Philadelphia — and, frankly, the world of sports mascots — changed forever a year ago today. Gritty was born. And the Flyers mascot has come to showcase pretty much everything we love about Philly (and everything outsiders love to hate).

Our reporter Stephanie Farr (who has covered all things Gritty from the very beginning) sent Gritty a few questions for his birthday. The responses are typical. For example, the Philly neighborhood Gritty most identifies with is apparently “Airport, mostly.” We also took a look back at the highs (and lows) of Gritty’s first year with us.

A Montco law firm and a former partner battle over $11 million referral fee

A 17-year-old girl was catastrophically burned in North Philadelphia when a propane tank exploded on the food truck where she was working. And ultimately, she got a share of what became the largest individual pre-verdict settlement in Pennsylvania history — about $71 million.

The only thing left to take care of in the case is a fight over a massive referral fee. The victim’s lawyer says it should be his. Meanwhile, his old firm says it’s theirs. The outcome of the fight, which has lasted 18 months, could mean a difference of over $11 million.

The hemp industry finds a home in the county with the nation’s biggest Amish settlement

Lancaster County was once a historic capital of hemp in the U.S. and is now, unsurprisingly, leading the cultivation of the crop in Pennsylvania. It’s also home to the nation’s largest Amish settlement, with an Anabaptist population of nearly 40,000.

The Amish and the “English” (how the Amish refer to non-Amish people) have been working together to grow and harvest the crop, which began in the first week of September.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Instagram
@someguyinphilly/Instagram
Instagram

It doesn’t seem like there’s an end in sight for days that you can spend on the Schuylkill River. Nice shot, @someguyinphilly.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Emission Control
Steve Sack/The Minneapolis Star-
Emission Control

“No amount of lead in a child’s blood is safe. Because of a combination of the old housing stock in Philadelphia, lax enforcement, and high poverty rate, lead poisoning among Philadelphia’s children is more prevalent than among those of Flint, Mich.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the bill Philadelphia City Council looks poised to pass to protect children from lead poisoning in Philly’s rental properties.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Mancini (x4)

The four Mancini sisters have always run together, and now are doing it at La Salle, From left are Christine, 18, freshman; Elizabeth,19, sophomore; Grace, 21, senior; and Elanor, 19, a sophomore.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
The four Mancini sisters have always run together, and now are doing it at La Salle, From left are Christine, 18, freshman; Elizabeth,19, sophomore; Grace, 21, senior; and Elanor, 19, a sophomore.

If you look at a cross country leaderboard during a race that LaSalle is running in, you might think there’s been a mistake. The name Mancini will pop up not once, not twice, but four times. The sisters pace the Explorers’ squad and hail from Media, Pa.