💰 Can Harrisburg save SEPTA? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday. It’s mostly cloudy and the high will be 52.

State lawmakers will spend the next several months dealmaking to help SEPTA avoid a fiscal crisis that could impact riders across the region. Our top story explores the politics at play.

Advertisement

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Who is to blame for SEPTA’s funding crisis? Why couldn’t lawmakers come together sooner to reach a solution? It depends on who you ask.

The ongoing disagreement among legislative leaders in the GOP-controlled Senate and narrow Democratic majority in the state House on this issue also means they have yet to agree on how to move forward.

Earlier this year, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed increasing the share of how much public transit receives under the state’s sales tax — but not increasing the tax itself — to give transit agencies some stability. However, GOP leaders bucked that plan, stating they would not support public transit funding without pairing it with infrastructure funding.

And last week, Shapiro announced he would flex $153 million in federal funds for SEPTA. This temporarily stalled major rate increases for nearly 800,000 residents who use public transportation everyday in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Gillian McGoldrick takes us inside the fight in Harrisburg to secure a reliable stream of state funds for the nation’s sixth-largest public transit system. For further reading, dive into The Inquirer’s timeline of the transit agency’s funding woes.

What you should know today

Some offices host cookie swaps or catered lunches during the holidays. Atwater Kent does things a little differently.

This year, staffers at the repository of roughly 130,000 objects related to Philadelphia history held a Thanksgiving potluck in which every dish came from their archival collection.

We’re talking long-forgotten Philly delicacies like “chicken jelly,” Grape-Nuts muffins, and a no-bake fudge-like chocolate candy cookie.

There were thousands options to choose from. Read more in Zoe Greenberg’s dispatch from the ancient banquet.

🧠 Trivia time

When traffic suddenly stops on a busy stretch of road in one South Jersey township, honking motorists may find this unusual culprit and beloved fixture in the community.

A) Gritty

B) a wild turkey

C) a wild horse

D) a man in a clown suit

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🛍️ Learning: How local businesses are making the most of Small Business Saturday.

🍷 Noticing: State-run liquor stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but there are other options.

✅ Remembering: Everything else that’s open (or closed) in Philly on Thanksgiving.

❤️ Asking: Members of The Inquirer Opinion team to reflect on what they’re thankful for this year.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Montco-raised singer, best known for indie tunes like “ceilings” and “doomsday”

AMY LINC PIZZLE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Angelino’s Restaurant Team (yes, the whole team!) who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Kylie Kelce. She’s the latest member of the Kelce clan to jump into the podcast ring, launching her own show, Not Gonna Lie! with Kylie Kelce.

Photo of the day

What you’re saying about ...

I recently asked if you had a favorite holiday-themed commercial or ad. Here’s a sample of your responses, edited for clarity and

Dave Sesso: Wintry scene of Budweiser horses pulling a sled or truck in the snow.

Michael McCrossen: As much as I love the PA Lottery commercial, nothing thaws my frozen heart as much as the Folgers commercial.

Phyllis Salzman: My favorite Christmastime commercial is the Hershey Kisses’ Bell Choir rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The little Kiss on the right has the task of playing the prolonged last note. He jumps up, rings his little heart out, and collapses back into formation. Then, he wipes the sweat off his head (?) with his Hershey flag and issues an audible, “Whew!” I must have seen this commercial hundreds of times and it cracks me up every time.

Apparently that is The Hershey Company’s longest-running commercial! It first debuted in 1989. And that Folgers ad is certainly memorable... perhaps for the wrong reasons.

👋🏽 This newsletter will take a break for a couple of days. We’ll be back in your inbox on Sunday. You can always visit inquirer.com or download The Inquirer’s app on your Apple iOS or Google Android mobile device to stay up-to-date with the latest news. Take care!

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.