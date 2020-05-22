No one really knows what to expect this summer, considering social distancing and stay-at-home orders. That’s why we asked Jersey Shore residents, business owners and visitors for their opinions on how the summer could be saved. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce more counties that can begin easing restrictions today, but the state is also combining results of two different tests, which might be a big problem.
And there’s some good news for your Friday: Cocktails to go are finally legal in Pennsylvania. We have a list of some places where you can grab one this Memorial Day weekend.
— Lauren Aguirre
Memorial Day is usually the official start of summer — but not this year. Despite the recent reopening of several Shore beaches, many are wondering if we’ll have any summer at all due to continued social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. From the Shore to Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, pretty much no one knows what to expect from this summer.
The Inquirer asked people with the most on the line — Jersey Shore residents, business owners, and visitors — to get their opinions on what it will take to salvage the season. Here’s what they said, in their own words.
Diagnostic testing results are among the most carefully watched metrics in determining whether it’s safe to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. Having accurate numbers really does matter, especially as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce more counties that will move to the “yellow” phase today.
Turns out Pennsylvania is blending results from two entirely different types of coronavirus tests. This approach boosts state testing numbers, but experts say it can paint a skewed picture of COVID-19 infection rates, cases, and testing capacity. My colleague Marie McCullough dives in and explains why.
Child abuse hotlines saw drastic drops in reports during April; some decreases were as much as 64% when compared with reports from last year. But this is not good news. Most agree on the reason for the sharp decline: Schools were closed.
“In normal times, you have thousands of eyes on kids every day, and that’s their teachers, bus drivers" and other school personnel, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "And now, no one has eyes on them.” That’s why advocates are now encouraging community members to report possible signs of abuse themselves.
- Finally, cocktails to go have been approved for Pennsylvania bars and restaurants. Here ares some places to go to get one in Philly.
- After reopening against Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr was closed by the New Jersey Department of Health.
- Unemployment claims dropped in Pennsylvania as some counties reopened while 2.4 million more Americans filed.
- Speed cameras are coming to Roosevelt Boulevard in June, but there will be warnings before tickets.
- A former judge of elections from South Philly admitted that he took bribes to stuff the ballot box for candidates for Common Pleas Court judge in 2015.
- 📸 A 23-year-old Drexel senior photographed the Time magazine cover without leaving her home.
- 💕 Many couples are still happy together after months of quarantine, according to a new study.
- 🎂 The Great Big Jewish Food Fest is drawing big names, including a 13-year-old whose baking career is on the rise.
- 🌱 This is where you can buy plants, seeds, soil and other gardening supplies in the Philly area.
- 🍿 A pop-up drive-in theater in South Jersey is showing Sonic and Disney’s Onward this holiday weekend.
“The exact origins of Memorial Day are debated, but date back to at least the Civil War era when the holiday was created to honor members of the military who died. This Monday, we should honor all those who have died, including the 90,000 or so Americans, as well as the 300,000-plus around the globe felled by the pandemic.” — writes the Inquirer Editorial Board on honoring the dead this Memorial Day by not going to the Shore.
- Was the fired State Department inspector general about to blow open the defining scandal of Trump’s presidency, Inquirer national columnist Will Bunch writes.
- Here are five heartening Hollywood portrayals of conservatives that you can stream right now, writes Albert Eisenberg, a Philadelpha-based political consultant.
- Mask vending machines are coming to Philly, thanks to some startups. Billy Penn has more.
- Why aren’t recoveries from the coronavirus always reported? Turns out those numbers are not always accurate. The Dallas Morning News explains.
- Philly restaurants are getting really creative with their virtual offerings, including magic shows, peeks behind the scenes, and even a vampire pizza delivery. Check out the list from Eater Philadelphia.
Front windows in Philly often serve as personal message boards and avant-garde art showcases. During the pandemic, residents are using their windows to stay connected. While displays span the city, perhaps they are nowhere more prevalent than in South Philly, where tradition, religion, culture, kitsch and Philly pride are always on full display. The artist of the one pictured above, Erin Turner, said she’s happy that she can put a smile on people’s faces when they walk by.