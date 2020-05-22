“The exact origins of Memorial Day are debated, but date back to at least the Civil War era when the holiday was created to honor members of the military who died. This Monday, we should honor all those who have died, including the 90,000 or so Americans, as well as the 300,000-plus around the globe felled by the pandemic.” — writes the Inquirer Editorial Board on honoring the dead this Memorial Day by not going to the Shore.