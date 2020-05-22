No one really knows what to expect this summer, considering social distancing and stay-at-home orders. That’s why we asked Jersey Shore residents, business owners and visitors for their opinions on how the summer could be saved. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce more counties that can begin easing restrictions today, but the state is also combining results of two different tests, which might be a big problem.

And there’s some good news for your Friday: Cocktails to go are finally legal in Pennsylvania. We have a list of some places where you can grab one this Memorial Day weekend.

— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Here’s how we can save summer at the Jersey Shore, according to those with the most at stake

Memorial Day is usually the official start of summer — but not this year. Despite the recent reopening of several Shore beaches, many are wondering if we’ll have any summer at all due to continued social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. From the Shore to Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, pretty much no one knows what to expect from this summer.

The Inquirer asked people with the most on the line — Jersey Shore residents, business owners, and visitors — to get their opinions on what it will take to salvage the season. Here’s what they said, in their own words.

Pennsylvania is combining results of different coronavirus tests. That could be a big problem.

Diagnostic testing results are among the most carefully watched metrics in determining whether it’s safe to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. Having accurate numbers really does matter, especially as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce more counties that will move to the “yellow” phase today.

Turns out Pennsylvania is blending results from two entirely different types of coronavirus tests. This approach boosts state testing numbers, but experts say it can paint a skewed picture of COVID-19 infection rates, cases, and testing capacity. My colleague Marie McCullough dives in and explains why.

Calls to Pennsylvania’s child-abuse hotline have plunged. Some fear fewer are watching out for kids.

Child abuse hotlines saw drastic drops in reports during April; some decreases were as much as 64% when compared with reports from last year. But this is not good news. Most agree on the reason for the sharp decline: Schools were closed.

“In normal times, you have thousands of eyes on kids every day, and that’s their teachers, bus drivers" and other school personnel, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "And now, no one has eyes on them.” That’s why advocates are now encouraging community members to report possible signs of abuse themselves.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@waxie215/Instagram
@waxie215/Instagram
@waxie215/Instagram

This is such a pretty shot. Love the reflection. Thanks for sharing, @waxie215.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Rob Tornoe's cartoon for Friday, May 22.
Rob Tornoe / Staff
Rob Tornoe's cartoon for Friday, May 22.

“The exact origins of Memorial Day are debated, but date back to at least the Civil War era when the holiday was created to honor members of the military who died. This Monday, we should honor all those who have died, including the 90,000 or so Americans, as well as the 300,000-plus around the globe felled by the pandemic.”writes the Inquirer Editorial Board on honoring the dead this Memorial Day by not going to the Shore.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Philly windows

Window displays are a longstanding tradition in South Philadelphia and now many reflect our coronavirus era. The home at 2211 S. 11th Street is photographed May 18, 2020.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Window displays are a longstanding tradition in South Philadelphia and now many reflect our coronavirus era. The home at 2211 S. 11th Street is photographed May 18, 2020.

Front windows in Philly often serve as personal message boards and avant-garde art showcases. During the pandemic, residents are using their windows to stay connected. While displays span the city, perhaps they are nowhere more prevalent than in South Philly, where tradition, religion, culture, kitsch and Philly pride are always on full display. The artist of the one pictured above, Erin Turner, said she’s happy that she can put a smile on people’s faces when they walk by.