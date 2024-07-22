Philly Dems on a Biden-less race | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. The new week brings a dramatic turn of events in national politics.

Our top stories today, of course, are all about President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, less than a month before the Democratic National Convention and 107 days before Election Day.

Advertisement

Read on for The Inquirer’s full coverage, as well as the latest news from the Philadelphia region.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Biden’s announcement that he was ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Harris marked a stunning beginning of the end of a 50-year political career — as well as the end of weeks of speculation about the future of the Democratic Party.

🔵 The news came one month before the DNC in Chicago, where party delegates will officially pick their presidential nominee. It will be the first time the result will not have been predetermined by a year of primary votes. And no, Biden can’t automatically transfer his delegates to Harris.

🔵 Reactions from local politicians came swiftly after Sunday’s announcement. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta all emphasized the importance of backing Harris and unifying a fractured electorate to beat former President Donald Trump. State Sen. Sharif Street, who leads the state’s Democratic Party, plans to convene a vote to endorse Harris “as soon as we logistically can.”

🔵 Philly-area DNC delegates, however, offered mixed responses to Biden dropping out.

🔵 Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are also pushing for Gov. Josh Shapiro to be named Harris’ running mate. The first-term governor represents a critical battleground state and has polled favorably even among some Trump supporters.

🔴 Meanwhile, at the end of the Republican National Convention last week, Trump supporters who were at the Butler rally where he survived an assassination attempt said they feel bonded to him and fired up for November.

Visit Inquirer.com for updates throughout the day.

What you should know today

Thousands of low-wage workers in Pennsylvania haven’t gotten the money they’re owed from employers caught breaking federal wage laws.

More than 260 employers, which range from a popular Mexican restaurant chain to several home care agencies, owe a collective $18 million. Yet some of the benefiting workers have no idea they should have checks coming their way.

That includes a Philadelphia man who didn’t know he was owed $99,000 in back wages and damages — until an Inquirer reporter called him.

Juliana Feliciano Reyes digs into why the U.S. Department of Labor hasn’t tracked down workers owed payments.

Plus: Think you might be owed money from a wage theft investigation? Use The Inquirer’s lookup tool to find out if your former employer has paid a wage theft settlement in the last three years.

🧠 Trivia time

Hunter Elementary School in Kensington offers a new, hands-on elective — one that’s unique for a Philadelphia School District K-8. What is it?

A) Gardening

B) Horseback riding

C) Video game design

D) Acroyoga

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👁️ Eyeing: This powerful public art project that examines the life of Robert Hemmings.

🗣️ Applauding: Kylie Kelce’s firm statement to those who spread pregnancy rumors.

💜 Trying: Ube martinis, ice cream, and pastries at these Philly eateries.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Shorthand for a public university system in the Keystone State.

NATE SPENT

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Nick Colacicco, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Galápagos Gang. The Phillies’ weirder, lesser-known mascots have a penchant for pushing, pecking, or eating anyone who gets in their way of defending the Phanatic’s honor.

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

📬 Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Eddie Dinersky, who details an instance of dangerous “littering” on the Schuylkill:

Mayor Parker’s plan to clean up the streets across Philly generated multiple letters to the editors, recounting how such egregious trash strewing would never have happened back in the good old days. Then, they wrote, parents and school taught kids respect. Well, maybe; but there were instances when back then, littering not only happened, it even posed physical harm.

Back in 1959, my brother, Dino Dinersky, was the coxswain of the St. Joe’s Prep “Third Eight.” On one early spring day, his crew shoved off from the Vesper Boat Club to complete a five-mile row up river to the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. After passing under the bridge, they’d turn around to return to the boathouse.

It was a pleasant spring day and the crew was taking a tranquil row up the river. But as they approached the majestic Strawberry Mansion Bridge, coxswain Dino glanced up onto the bridge and became concerned. He saw several hooligans peeking over the rail of the bridge and pointing at the approaching boat. One was hoisting a large railroad tie, about to thrust it off the bridge. Quick action was needed.

Dino barked a “Power 10 command” which meant all rowers should quickly pull 10 strokes at maximum might. The boat leapt forward as the railroad tie splashed down just behind them. Exiting the other side of the bridge, Dino cranked the rudder hard and ordered the port rowers to stroke vigorously. Not knowing if another railroad tie awaited them, they needed to bolt down the river.

Of course it was necessary to decry this despicable and uncivilized behavior by the bridge thugs. The entire crew loudly voiced their disgust, suggesting the lads rectify their conduct. A few chosen expletives were interspersed for emphasis.

It’s been a wild week of news, and we’re glad you’re reading The Inquirer through all of it. See you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.