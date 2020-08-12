“But these players, some of whom are playing without a paycheck while the communities they came from struggle to make ends meet, have no reason to trust that the system that’s exploited them for so long will have their health and safety as the top priority. They’re being asked to play during a pandemic that has claimed more than 150,000 lives, disproportionately impacting Black communities and minorities as a whole.” — writes staff writer EJ Smith in a column about whether college football should be played this season.