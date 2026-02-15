🍺 ‘Time to sell’ Cherry Street | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Sunday. There’s a chance of rain in the afternoon, turning to snow later, with a slushy inch or two possible tonight.

In today’s main story, patrons and staff of a longtime Philadelphia bar come to terms with the decision to sell it.

Advertisement

Further on, get a dose of a uniquely Philly Valentine’s Day by way of wedding bells at a beloved location.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Bill and Bob Loughery brought life to Cherry Street Tavern, starting from their bartending days in the 1970s to their purchase of the old-world saloon in the ’90s.

The brothers transformed the taproom into a popular spot for locals and witnessed its survival into the 21st century. But like the neighborhood, business has faded.

After nearly five decades in the books, the Lougherys decided it’s officially “time take off the apron.”

But they won’t sell it to just anyone. They wanted a buyer to commit to keeping its spirit alive. They are now close to finalizing a deal.

Notable quote: “People treat it with reverence,” one bartender said. “When they come in, they understand it completely. They have a deep and profound respect for the place.”

Mike Newall gives us a glimpse into Cherry Street’s Prohibition-era roots, and what may lie ahead.

Reading Terminal Market turned real romantic on Valentine’s Day, with seven pairs of lucky lovers tying the knot at the quintessentially Philly location.

They were picked from a pool of 57 couples, according to the event promoter.

The weddings, which included decor and a violin player, were fully paid for by the market.

For one pair of newlyweds, the destination backdrop carries sentimental value. It was also a practical opportunity to save money.

Reporter Brett Sholtis has the story.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

For about ____ a month, you can rent a three-bedroom Center City penthouse in the same building as Eagles star defensive back Cooper DeJean.

A) $5,000

B) $7,500

C) $8,240

D) $13,000

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re ...

🖍️ Exploring: The secret pleasures of a weekend getaway to Easton, Pa.

🏠 Impressed by: The big backyard in this couple’s Passyunk Square home.

🦀 Enjoying: Bangalore bites and crab cakes among the best things we ate this week.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: His poll changed women’s college basketball forever.

GERBER LEGMEN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Gray Phillips, who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Porto. American Airlines is planning a new route to the Portuguese city from Philadelphia.

In other AA news: Unions representing tens of thousands of pilots and flight attendants at the company are openly questioning the competence of its CEO, citing weak performance and poor customer satisfaction.

Cole Kuhn, one of the nation’s top high school pitchers, secured a scholarship to Duke University and drew major league scouts’ attention. It all happened about as fast as the 6-foot-6 teen’s triple-digit fastball.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “You know it must be my time / I’ve got to make you mine.”

👋🏽 Thanks for starting your day with us. Have a good one.