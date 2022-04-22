If the forecast holds true, today will be the nicest day this week as temperatures rise into the 70s under sunny skies.

Philly is lifting its mask mandate, just three days after it was reinstated.

Today, we look at the petition pushing for the removal of the Russian flag from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway – a flag that’s been stolen twice since March.

And, weed was the highlight of the Garden State yesterday as 13 dispensaries – six in South Jersey opened for recreational sales. We have the reaction from day one of legal weed.

Three days. That’s how long Philly’s revived mask mandate lasted, as the city’s Board of Health voted Thursday night to rescind the policy — hours after Mayor Jim Kenney firmly defended it in an interview with the Washington Post.

City spokesperson Kevin Lessard said more details would be released today but offered the following about the sudden reversal:

“Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the City will move to strongly [recommend] masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate,” he said in an email Thursday night.

Our reporter Robert Moran has more on what this means, after a week of shifting mask policies at the local and federal level.

There are many people (about 250 to be exact) who believe a petition to remove the Russian flag from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway would solve two problems:

First, it wouldn’t serve as a hometown signal of the carnage transpiring in Ukraine as Russia invades.

Second, people can stop stealing it.

In the last six weeks, the flag has been swiped twice and the flag of Belarus, the nation that has been an ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has also been vandalized.

The petition, was created by Kate Rybak, a Russian immigrant who works in Bucks County and condemns the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin for war crimes and atrocities. “Under this flag, the Russian army invaded Ukraine and violated countless laws of humanity,” it states. “We don’t want the Russian flag displayed on a central street of Philadelphia, which is home to liberty and independence.”

Rybak added, “The flag that hangs there [on the Parkway] is soaked in blood.”

Our reporter Jeff Gammage has more on the plans to present the petition to Philadelphia City Council and how soon anything could be done to remove what some see as a daily reminder of Russia’s war crimes.

What you should know today

What did the first day of marijuana sales look like in New Jersey following the opening of 12 dispensaries – six in South Jersey? I’ll leave it to our reporters Harold Brubaker, Amy S. Rosenberg, and Rodrigo Torrejón to explain. Here’s a snippet from their story.👇🏾

A dozen stores opened on New Jersey’s first day of legal weed, and customers waited in lines of 100 to 150 people deep, young and old, for their first legal purchases of high-priced recreational marijuana.

The path to Thursday’s opening day started 17 months ago when New Jersey voters opted to make weed legal. When laws passed in February of 2020 calling for the expungement of cannabis convictions and establishing a legal cannabis market, some hoped New Jersey would become a model for bringing people into the industry who were hurt by prohibition and who hailed from neighborhoods undermined by its enforcement.

The first companies out of the gate Thursday were large, multi-state cannabis companies that have already spent tens of millions of dollars building infrastructure to supply what they hope will be a $2 billion annual market in New Jersey. It’s expected to be many months before independent, so-called social-equity businesses get off the ground.

In addition to their report, our video, photo, and reporting desks also:

