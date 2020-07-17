Philadelphia police didn’t use tear gas only on I-676. A day before that incident, a West Philly neighborhood was tear-gassed by police. My colleagues look at that day and how the community was affected by police violence.

In reopening news, gyms in Philly can start accepting clients again Monday, and the Mütter Museum will open its doors Saturday.

Inside the West Philly neighborhood tear-gassed by police

On Sunday, May 31, sirens and helicopters echoed through West Philadelphia, and Shahidah Mubarak-Hadi feared to let her two children go outside. Unrest in Philadelphia over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police had come to the Black-owned business corridor on 52nd Street, less than a block from her home.

“It just came from nowhere, this invisible mist that was everywhere. I just went into shock,” Mubarak-Hadi, who has asthma, said. “I couldn’t breathe.” The tear gas Philadelphia police had used in the street had spread into their living room.

Philly gyms can reopen Monday, but is it safe to go?

Gyms will be allowed to reopen for the first time since March, but they have to follow strict social distancing rules. Everyone inside must wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance. There’s also a cap on class size.

But is it safe to go? Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has warned that gyms could close again if coronavirus cases increase in the city. The answer is a risk-vs.-benefit scenario. Most epidemiologists say they personally don’t plan to return to gyms any time soon.

What you need to know today

@philly_stoops/Instagram
@philly_stoops/Instagram
@philly_stoops/Instagram

This gorgeous stoop makes me jealous. Thanks for sharing, @philly_stoops!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Rob Tornoe's Phillies cartoon for Friday, July 17, 2020.
Rob Tornoe / Staff
Rob Tornoe's Phillies cartoon for Friday, July 17, 2020.

“It’s time to redefine professionalism, COVID-style. The existence of children does not make an environment ‘unprofessional,‘ and working parents are not liabilities. We are assets you should fight to keep.” — writes Bethany Watson-Ostrowski, a parent and project manager, about how COVID-19 is forcing working moms to prove they’re superheroes.

Your Daily Dose of | Art

Elijah Pierce, Slavery Time, c. 1965-70, paint, glitter, and pearl on carved wood
Cincinnati Art Museum
Elijah Pierce, Slavery Time, c. 1965-70, paint, glitter, and pearl on carved wood

Elijah Pierce’s parents were enslaved in Mississippi. Now his important artwork will be part of the Barnes Foundation’s reopening. He was a self-taught artist and his more than 100 autobiographical, religious, and political wood carvings will be on display beginning in September.