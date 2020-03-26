Meet Laura Adie. She portrays groundbreaking women from history, but she made history herself. She was the first woman of the Living History Crew on the Olympia, the world’s oldest steel warship still floating. She was inspired to help share history when she discovered that the first woman who enlisted in the Navy did so in Philadelphia. “Seeing how regular, everyday people lived their lives in reaction to the bigger events in the world like wars, elections, and plagues, that’s what interests me,” she said.