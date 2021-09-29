Good morning, good people. You’re reading The Inquirer Morning Newsletter, catching you up on all the news that’s fit to email. Today we investigate the lack of clarity on Pennsylvania’s rules around addiction treatment funding and medical marijuana use, look at the difference in vaccine rollouts during World War II and present day, and take a deeper dive into the search for a new Philly school superintendent.

In September 2019, the federal agency that pays out hundreds of millions of dollars to Pennsylvania each year to combat the addiction crisis began warning recipients not to permit “marijuana use for the purposes of treating substance use or mental disorders.”

Serious stuff in Pennsylvania, one of the few states to endorse cannabis as a treatment option for opioid use disorder.

But the rules weren’t as restrictive as they might have seemed.

A few months later — on Jan. 1, 2020 — federal officials sent new guidance to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs that said people could still use medical marijuana as long as they worked toward alternative treatment options.

But for 17 months, the Wolf administration didn’t communicate the change with local drug and alcohol offices directly responsible for delivering services to Pennsylvanians, a follow-up Spotlight PA investigation has found.

The situation reveals a fundamental communication breakdown and an ongoing disagreement over accountability, specifically what responsibility federal, state, and county agencies had to one another.

Read the full SpotlightPA report.

As violence spread across Europe, U.S. officials were terrified that a flu pandemic would cripple the country’s ability to fight and win World War II.

A federal commission, headed by Jonas Salk and Thomas Francis Jr., developed the first flu vaccine during the war. Efforts so crucial to the American campaign that research updates shared front-page space with battlefront updates from the European theater.

Writer-at-large David Gambacorta spoke to Salk’s son, historians, and World War II survivors about that moment in time — when vaccines were seen as a welcome breakthrough for public health, and not a polarized political issue.

Read the full report.

Picture perfect, @yellas_lens.

📬A beloved Delaware County mail carrier, who is retiring after 37 years of service, received a surprise send-off during his last week on his Lansdowne route.

👋Well, shoot. Ben Simmons, reportedly, “is done” in Philadelphia. Apparently the pairing with 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has ”run its course.”

💍Philly’s JDog Junk Removal, a veteran-owned and -operated junk removal business, stars in new the Discovery reality show Operation Hidden Treasures.

⚾How do the Phillies get back to the playoffs? Here are the scenarios that would end the nine-year drought.

🍽️LMNO, restaurateur Stephen Starr’s new Baja Mexico-theme bar-restaurant, will open in a former marble and granite warehouse beneath the Market-Frankford El at Front and Palmer Streets on Oct. 6.

❤️Meet Sisterly Love, a group of female entrepreneurs who banded together to help one another power through the pandemic, and empower their hospitality business communities.

“Three weeks into the NFL season, the Eagles are 1-2, and no one knows yet where they are headed and where this head coach might take them. That’s a scary place for a team to be,” writes sports columnist Mike Sielski in light of the Eagles’ Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The School District of Philadelphia has been on the cutting edge in creating policy to support transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, writes teacher Maddie Luebbert. But he’s pushing for more, including a dedicated district position that would specifically oversee school climate and policy for LGBTQIA students.

Conservative writer Chris Tremoglie predicts “that any GOP candidates fighting against mask mandates in Philadelphia or the surrounding suburbs will likely be defeated in the upcoming November election.”

