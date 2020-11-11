Good morning from The Inquirer newsroom.

First: Reporters Julia Terruso and Sean Collins Walsh get under the hood of how just enough white working-class voters supported President-elect Joe Biden for the numbers to add up in Pa.

Then: Despite the fact that the predictable post-Election Day shift didn’t indicate any widespread fraud, several high-profile Pennsylvania Republicans are echoing the President’s groundless efforts to contest his loss. That can actually tell us about what’s next.

Biden’s blue-collar appeal brought in just enough white working-class voters to help him win Pennsylvania

Biden could have fared worse in a number of Pennsylvania’s historically Republican areas with some of the Trump voters to match their track records this year. But this is how President-elect Biden made key gains to attract working-class white voters.

Pennsylvania Republicans are parroting Trump’s false election claims as the post-Trump GOP takes shape

Pennsylvania Republicans are echoing Trump’s unfounded fraud allegations by throwing around the same falsehoods. But beyond standing by Trump, they provide a preview of where their party could be going after his departure. And here’s what’s so unusual about it.

“As America anticipates the inauguration of a new president-elect and we are once again readying for a transfer of power, what took place in Congress Hall over 200 years ago should be our beacon today." — design engineer Randy Freed writes of the Philly site where the first peaceful transition of power happened.

Everyone can choose their own adventures, and this Bucks County man has chosen fitness.

He is climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest by running up and down the Philadelphia Museum’s 72 steps roughly 880 times. It may not be the Earth’s iconic highest mountain, but it’s nothing short of iconic. He’s calling it “The Rocky Steps Everest Challenge.”