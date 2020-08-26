,The future of the homeless encampments in Philadelphia is in jeopardy as a federal judge ruled yesterday that the city can clear them after three days’ notice. Also yesterday, Pennsylvania’s governor said he wants the state to legalize recreational marijuana, and Philadelphia reported that the average daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped last week to the lowest mark since mid-March.

Federal judge allows city to clear out homeless encampments on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and in North Philly

Delaney Keefe (center), a second-year Villanova law student who helped file the injunction against the city, is embraced by Josephine August (left) and Ace (right) at the encampment after learning that a federal judge ruled the City of Philadelphia can clear out the site.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
A federal judge’s ruling yesterday that Philadelphia can clear the encampment of roughly 150 people living along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has established what could become a controversial removal process. For the Parkway encampment and two smaller ones, the judge required the city to give occupants at least 72 hours’ notice before vacating the sites.

Though it wasn’t immediately clear how quickly the city intended to act, the decision has come after months-long debates over the encampments that led to fruitless negotiations and a court fight.

Sounds, tastes, and, yes, smells won’t be the same at virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show

The first thing someone might notice about the virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show is the smell — or, rather, the lack of smell. The odor of manure won’t pack the same punch in 2021, my colleague Jason Nark writes. Last week, it was announced the show was going virtual in 2021, meaning that the event that plays so many roles in the lives of so many won’t go on as normal. For one particular family, the news comes as a major disappointment.

The event began in 1917 and is typically the largest indoor agricultural event in the U.S. with almost 6,000 animals competing in 10,000 judging events and exhibits.

Philly restaurants got the green light for indoor dining with a lower capacity. Do owners think it’s worth it?

If recent coronavirus trends hold, Philadelphia restaurants could open for indoor dining on Sept. 8. But that might not necessarily mean good things for the struggling restaurant industry, my colleague Michael Klein writes.

Restauranteurs in the suburbs, where indoor dining was restored two months ago, have said that it hasn’t really helped the bottom line. In short, said one owner, it “makes things less terrible, but it’s still not good.”

QAnon or QuackAnon?
Signe Wilkinson
“It actually makes me shake with anger. The nerve of someone to walk into a church, of all places, and sucker punch a female lector in the face like that, and then stroll off as if the assault had not taken place. I can’t stand a bully. The assailant’s target was considerably smaller and clearly caught off guard.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about the “unnerving” attack during Sunday Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul.

Your Daily Dose of | A new heart

Zach Reesey, 4, with his mother, Sarah Reesey, 41, of southern York County, at Gift of Life Family House in Philadelphia, where the family was staying while Zach recovered from a heart transplant.
Courtsey Gift of Life
The last year has brought little, if any, good news for the Reesey family, who live in a small town in southern York County. In June 2019, now-4-year-old Zach was diagnosed with a rare disease that can lead to heart problems and be resolved only with a heart transplant. In March, he had a stroke and was recovering at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Then, after a year of waiting, Zach got a new heart that was a perfect match.