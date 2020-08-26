The first thing someone might notice about the virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show is the smell — or, rather, the lack of smell. The odor of manure won’t pack the same punch in 2021, my colleague Jason Nark writes. Last week, it was announced the show was going virtual in 2021, meaning that the event that plays so many roles in the lives of so many won’t go on as normal. For one particular family, the news comes as a major disappointment.