I had all that background in my head when I visited the new Comcast building. I went on three separate tours, two with John Gattuso of Liberty and one with (Comcast CEO) Brian Roberts. It’s a big building, so there was a lot to take in. Plus they were still wrapping up construction when I visited. There’s a lot of spin during these tours, where people tell you how you’re supposed to think about what you’re seeing. It’s very intense! I always go back on my own so I can spend time with the building with no one whispering in my ear. I don’t have the same access as I would on a formal tour, but I’ll just sit in the lobby and watch people interact with the space. I’ll wander the public areas in the same way as any ordinary Philadelphian might, and walk around the site a couple of times. Since Comcast is such a presence on the skyline, I also spent time visiting different neighborhoods to see how the tower looked from a distance.