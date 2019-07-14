We’re entering mid July, which means the weather is hot the Phillies are running out of time to turn their season around, among other things. In today’s Q&A, we chatted with our architecture critic Inga Saffron to learn how she approaches critiquing the city’s design and space, and how she tackles projects as large as the new Comcast Technology Center (the finishing touches on that building are coming in August with the opening of the Four Seasons hotel). Further down, learn how you can make a refreshing summer salad that uses brown rice as the main ingredient.
- Tropical Storm Barry, which weakened from a Category 1 hurricane, initially spared New Orleans as it made its slow advance into Louisiana, but a National Weather Service forecaster says the city isn’t in the clear just yet. If you have family or friends in the area, be sure to check in.
- The Phillies lost for the 18th time in 28 games, falling to the Nationals after giving up a go-ahead home run in ninth inning. If you subtract the games against the New York Mets (who seemingly everyone beats these days), the team is 4-17 since June 5. We’re more than halfway through the MLB season, and the Phillies are looking to avoid a three-game sweep before taking on the Dodgers, who have the best record in the big leagues.
- Monday is Amazon Prime Day. More than 250 retailers are expected to take part in Prime Day sales and we took a look at some of the deals that will be available. Also, my colleague Anna Orso wrote from personal experience about how Amazon’s technology sucks you into Prime Day purchases and convinces you to buy things you don’t need.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Inga Saffron, a Pulitzer Prize winning columnist who writes about Philadelphia’s ever-changing infrastructure and architecture.
You’ve been the Inquirer’s architecture critic since 1999, and the city has changed quite a bit in that time. What has changed most about your job over those two decades?
I used to have the field all to myself! Now there are half a dozen blogs and websites covering aspects of my beat. In the early 2000s, no one in Philadelphia was writing about the intersection of architecture and urbanism. The city was still in pretty bad shape financially and physically, and you would hear people predict that, “Philadelphia will become the next Detroit.” This was back when Detroit was used as a shorthand for urban failure. Many respected policy-makers, and even some elected officials, didn’t believe the city’s buildings and urban form were worth worrying about because they didn’t believe the city had a future. If someone wanted to build a giant garage next to City Hall — which a developer did actually propose — planners would say, “Well, beggars can’t be choosers.” When I would argue that Philadelphia was a great city that deserved better, people would treat me like a crank.
Now almost everyone — planners, developers, elected officials — thinks like an urbanist to a certain degree. I used to be considered an extremist because I was arguing that the city needed to become less car-centric, when others were saying the city needed to imitate the suburbs. What’s amazing to me now is that I’m a relative moderate on issues of parking and density. There is a new generation that is more demanding and extreme on those issues than I ever was.
What’s one thing architecture critics think about when considering a new building or project that the average passerby might not?
Because I’m a critic who reports, I spend a lot of time interviewing architects, developers and their clients about the conditions and constraints that inform their designs — everything from funding issues to bad soil conditions. Many people think a design springs full-blown from an architect’s head. But architecture is a team effort and requires many hours of study, research and planning. I don’t think people realize how collaborative architecture is, or how many variables inform the design.
Where do you start with a project like reviewing the new Comcast Technology Center, something that literally and figuratively looms large over the city?
In this case, I started out with a lot of institutional memory. I covered the design process for the first Comcast tower, as well as several projects by the developer, Liberty Property Trust. That gave me a context for understanding and evaluating Comcast’s new building in relation to its previous tower. I’ve been pretty obsessed with the architecture of tech, so when I was in London last year I arranged to tour the new Bloomberg headquarters, knowing it would be a baseline for my Comcast review. Not only does Bloomberg’s business have some overlap with Comcast, its new building was designed by Norman Foster (the same architect who designed the Comcast Technology Center). I’ve also read everything I can about the new Apple headquarters, another Foster building.
I had all that background in my head when I visited the new Comcast building. I went on three separate tours, two with John Gattuso of Liberty and one with (Comcast CEO) Brian Roberts. It’s a big building, so there was a lot to take in. Plus they were still wrapping up construction when I visited. There’s a lot of spin during these tours, where people tell you how you’re supposed to think about what you’re seeing. It’s very intense! I always go back on my own so I can spend time with the building with no one whispering in my ear. I don’t have the same access as I would on a formal tour, but I’ll just sit in the lobby and watch people interact with the space. I’ll wander the public areas in the same way as any ordinary Philadelphian might, and walk around the site a couple of times. Since Comcast is such a presence on the skyline, I also spent time visiting different neighborhoods to see how the tower looked from a distance.
What areas of the city or region are you hoping to explore for your column in the future?
I want to spend more time writing about the less-covered places in the region — the Northeast, Upper Darby, Frankford, Camden, older towns in the suburbs.
Our readers’ latest question: What’s the story of the elderly woman has been silently picketing along Route 1 in Kennett Square for 11 years and counting?
The answer: Meet Joan Nicholson, 85, an ardent anti-Vietnam War activist that continues to protest America’s involvement in wars overseas.
- Eating: fried chicken wings at Olly, a Queen Village restaurant whose something-for-everyone approach may mean a sustainable future at a corner space that’s seen five previous occupants over the last 20 years.
- Making: summer brown rice salad with vegetables, which gives you an excuse to stock your pantry and put instant brown rice to work for a satisfying (and healthy) dinner salad.
- Watching: Designated Survivor: 60 Days, a South Korean remake of the American show that adds its own cultural flair to help distinguish itself from the original.
- Listening to: Revenge of the Dreamers III, a massive collaborative effort from J. Cole and manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, that showcases artists from their Dreamville label, with guest appearances from T.I., TY Dolla $ign and others from f J. Cole’s expansive network.
Regular hours are seen as a perk. I would like to see ‘on demand’ scheduling with short notice abolished for major employers. It makes it impossible for an employee to improve their life since they cannot ensure they can make classes, budget properly, or schedule child care. — Arptro, on Pain meds and bathroom dashes: A Philly author’s time working at an Amazon warehouse.
In 2012, Rich Nardiello suffered a hemorrhagic stroke that left him in a wheelchair with limited use of his arms and legs. Inspirational stories of sick kids that were shared with him motivated him to get through rehab. Now, he paints customized toy cars for kids battling cancer.