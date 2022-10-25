We’re in for another gray and foggy day. Expect some rain and temps reaching the high 60s.

We hope you’re still in good spirits from the Phillies win. I’m hoping to continue feeling this buzz throughout the week.

There’s a lot to cover today, so let’s get into it.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If you want to snag a World Series ticket, it’ll likely make a big dent in your pocket.

Fans can register to buy tickets directly from the Phillies in a random drawing but there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to make a purchase. If you don’t win the lottery, you’ll have to navigate exorbitant secondary market prices which were inching upward of $1,200 as of Monday afternoon.

But there is still hope. A comparable option — if you’re chaotic enough — is to book a flight to Houston for a sports-centric vacation for less the $1,000. A no-frills round trip flight, a three-night stay and the first game of Phillies versus Astros would run up a $774 tab. This does not include transportation in Houston. Keep reading if you’re up for that adventure.

If this is too out-there, I promise we have other helpful Phillies content to get you ready before the 118th World Series opens Friday:

What you should know today

Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart plans to resign and announce her mayoral bid.

She’s won citywide elections twice and will try to appeal to residents who want a pragmatic leader to navigate the city’s gun violence crisis and progressive voters who want sweeping reform.

Reminders: She’s announcing her campaign one week after her office released an audit of the Philadelphia Police Department that found operational and strategic flaws in the force.

Other candidates who have announced mayoral runs so far include three former City Council members: Cherelle Parker, Derek Green, and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez. A fourth, Allan Domb, resigned in September to consider a run.

Also, keep in mind that Philadelphia has never elected a woman as mayor.

The mayoral field has never included at least three female contenders. Rhynhart was the city’s first female city controller.

Continue reading to learn why Rhynhart believes she’s the one for the job.

It’s the nation’s most expensive Senate race.

Democrat John Fetterman has relied on a steady stream of small donations. Nearly half of his $48.5 million has come in increments of $50 or less.

Republican Mehmet Oz’s fundraising is fueled by his own fortune and larger donors. He just added another million of his own money last week, bringing his personal spending to more than $22 million.

Continue reading to see some shifts in the campaign’s final months as both national and Pennsylvania donors pour money in to the race that could decide the control of the Senate.

What we’re...

🎤 Hoping: Calum Scott will perform Phillies anthem “Dancing on My Own” at the World Series.

📺 Watching: The season finale of House of the Dragon. I admit I had my doubts when this show first premiered but I’m ready for season two.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: 2008 World Series champion

ANDORRA WHY

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Jon Tempas, who correctly guessed Bryce Harper as Monday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

And that’s your Tuesday. Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer.