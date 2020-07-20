Some of Philly’s biggest employers donate thousands to help fund the police, and protesters want it to end. And as schools are planning to reopen in the city, teachers are raising their own concerns over safety during a pandemic.

Also, summer is really here. It could feel as hot as 110 degrees, but maybe you can keep cool by learning more about our unnamed creeks and streams. (Staying inside and hydrating should help, too.)

Philly companies donated thousands to fund the police. Protesters want them to stop.

Heavily armed police are stationed inside a SWAT vehicle at 15th Street and Erie Avenue on Aug. 14, 2019, when a gunman was holed up after six police officers were shot in a confrontation in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Foundation said it helped pay for the rifles used by SWAT officers during that standoff.
Heavily armed police are stationed inside a SWAT vehicle at 15th Street and Erie Avenue on Aug. 14, 2019, when a gunman was holed up after six police officers were shot in a confrontation in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Foundation said it helped pay for the rifles used by SWAT officers during that standoff.

A little-known nonprofit raises private money to support the Philadelphia Police Department, and it has come under scrutiny during the national debate over policing and its funding. Some of Philly’s biggest universities and companies, including Comcast and Wawa, have donated to the Philadelphia Police Foundation.

The nonprofit raises thousands a year to pay for police equipment, training, and other initiatives. This support comes on top of the department’s budget of more than $700 million.

As back-to-school season nears, Philly teachers worry about reopening plans

The Philadelphia School District released its guidelines for reopening this week, and around the region teachers are pushing back. Educators are voicing fears about their leaders’ ability to keep them safe if they have to teach in person. In a national poll, one in five teachers said they might not return to work in the fall.

Sharahn Santana teaches in Philly. She says she’d love to return to her classroom, but is terrified about a lack of resources and support as classrooms are retrofitted for a pandemic. “I don’t want the measure of my dedication and commitment to be how willing I am to risk my and my students’ lives,” she said.

Only 5% of creeks and streams have names. Here’s why that’s a problem.

As many as 95% of all the thousands of flowing fresh-water bodies in the country are nameless. Many of them are pretty small, but they still count. Even these smaller streams flow into bigger rivers such as the Schuylkill and Delaware, and those rivers flow into the ocean.

If a tributary is nameless, water-quality experts say, it’s more likely to be a repository for litter or other pollutants. And that infects the entire water ecosystem. But there’s some good news: No stream is too small to name, and you can even name one yourself.

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
Proud Boys to Men

“After effectively criminalizing homelessness and disconnecting families from critical social interventions, housing officials shouldn’t be surprised when residents take it upon themselves to find a place to live. Squatting in vacant public housing isn’t an organizing failure –– it’s a sign that PHA [the Philadelphia Housing Authority], and local lawmakers, have failed to protect some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable.”writes Morgan Basking, a D.C.-based reporter covering housing and homelessness, on how the Philadelphia Housing Authority is failing unhoused city residents.

Your Daily Dose of | Camden’s Rocky

The statue of famous local boxer Jersey Joe Walcott, made by Carl LeVotch, sits in his studio in Pennsauken on July 17.
The statue of famous local boxer Jersey Joe Walcott, made by Carl LeVotch, sits in his studio in Pennsauken on July 17.

Jersey Joe Walcott is basically Camden’s Rocky — but he was a real person. Walcott was not only a famed boxer, but a sheriff, too. He’s a city legend, and a statue honoring him is on its way to being completed. County officials plan to install it in Wiggins Waterfront Park next year.