🛠️ One Philly rowhouse at a time | Morning Newsletter

Happy Wednesday. Our streak of sun ends today, with showers expected in the afternoon and temps in the high 60s.

Today we take a look at a free renovation program that aims to help low-income residents stay in their homes longer, especially in gentrifying neighborhoods with older housing stock.

And a congressional crackdown on Chinese biotech manufacturers could strain the Philly-area companies that rely on them.

P.S. After I noted yesterday that Tuesday was the second of two Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights at Citizens Bank Park, a reader pointed out that the Phillies added a third, on Tuesday, May 7. All hail discounted dogs!

— Julie Zeglen (@juliezeglen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

A Philly nonprofit is helping low-income residents stay in place by making their houses safer and healthier — for free.

Rebuilding Together Philadelphia partners with grassroots orgs to identify homeowners who could benefit from improvement efforts, working on multiple homes on a block at a time, primarily in West and North Philadelphia. Renovations range from new flooring, roofs, and windows to electrical upgrades and handrail installation.

🏠 By the numbers: A typical upgrade costs $15,000. RTP has assisted 2,100 homeowners since 1989 and expects to service 130 dwellings this year.

🏠 Why West: A recent reno event focused on the 5200 block of Sansom Street, not too far from University City. Gentrification and stock of older homes are chief drivers in how RTP picks the blocks it supports.

🏠 Notable quote: “One of the greatest crises that faces America is affordable housing, and we’re losing homes every year because a roof fails and the house starts taking water, which destroys everything,” said Robert Bellinger, who cofounded the nonprofit. “Once a house is demolished, it’s gone. And the price of replacing it is astronomical.”

Kevin Riordan has the details on the program’s impact.

TikTok isn’t the only Chinese company facing scrutiny by U.S. Congress.

Chinese biotech leaders WuXi AppTec and BGI Group have plenty of ties to the Philadelphia region, from production deals to employees based here. That poses a risk to their local partners, as Congress threatens to cut off federal funding to companies that do business with them, citing a national-security risk.

One of those partners is Cabaletta Bio, which is developing cell therapies targeting autoimmune diseases. The Penn-tied firm said in a recent SEC filing that reducing WuXi’s manufacturing capacity “could adversely impact” product trials, among other challenges.

Joe DiStefano explains what’s happening at the federal level, and what it means for one of Philly’s most prominent industries.

What you should know today

