Can I go to the beach? Here’s what you need to know before you even think about heading down the Shore.

Some Jersey Shore beaches are beginning to reopen; at the same time, though, Gov. Phil Murphy announced he’s extending New Jersey’s public health emergency by 30 days. And in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said that Pennsylvanians can go to the beach at their own risk despite the stay-at-home order.

There are a lot of reasons to avoid the beach right now and stay close to home. From a medical perspective, the rumors you might have heard about how sun and heat impact the coronavirus offer sketchy science. Plus, you’re not supposed to be traveling much right now, you shouldn’t be hanging out with friends at the beach or otherwise, and there are other beach-related questions that experts still don’t have the answers to.

Philly small businesses are getting ready to reopen. If only they knew when.

There’s a desire among some of Philly’s small business leaders to reopen their establishments as quickly and safely as possible. They just don’t know when they’ll actually be able to do that.

There’s frustration over Mayor Jim Kenney’s reluctance to give a timeline for when businesses can reopen, even though the decision actually rests with Gov. Tom Wolf. Some are even planning to rally outside City Hall on Friday as a protest.

Pa.’s birth-control war returns to a divided U.S. Supreme Court

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court, for the third time in six years, took up the question of whether employers with religious or moral objections to contraception can be compelled to provide no-cost access to birth control for their workers under the 2010 Affordable Care Act. And also for the third time, the case being heard arose in Pennsylvania.

The proceedings that played out showed how much has changed since the justices delivered their first ruling on the issue back in 2014, with a different administration in the White House and the court’s conservative majority now more firmly entrenched.

The proceedings also played out differently because of the coronavirus. Oral arguments were done by phone and were streamed over the internet. So, you can hear exactly what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and others had to say.

“My relationship with COVID manifests itself in tears every night, after phone calls with friends who’ve lost another family member in New Orleans, Detroit, or Chicago. I watch the death toll of black people skyrocket each day. I wonder if I’m next.” — writes Maya Richard-Craven, a contributing writer for the New York Daily News, about having survivor’s guilt as a black woman during the coronavirus pandemic.

Your Daily Dose of | Baby geese

Near the Cooper River in Pennsauken and Collingswood, my colleague Tom Gralish spotted newly hatched Canda geese. Don’t confuse the goslings with ducklings, though.