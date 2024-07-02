🚗 Sidewalk parking crackdown | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. It’s set to be a sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86 — not far off from some of the temps we saw last month, which was officially the fourth-hottest June on record.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority began cracking down on sidewalk parking and five other offenses. After the first 45 days of enhanced enforcement, the results are in: There’s plenty of bad behavior.

And the 76ers are starting the second half of 2024 with a new roster, including free agent superstar Paul George.

In mid-May, the Philadelphia Parking Authority launched an initiative to more deliberately ticket vehicles blocking sidewalks and ADA-accessible curbs, with a focus on neighborhoods beyond Center City. The goal was to make pathways more navigable, especially for people with mobility challenges.

The early results are in, and folks, it’s not looking good:

🚙 The number of tickets issued for six mobility-related parking violations jumped 154% in the first 45 days of enhanced enforcement.

🚗 That means PPA officers wrote 25,797 tickets citywide during the pilot period, up from 10,124 in the same time last year.

🚕 Violations are more prevalent in denser areas such as Fishtown, North Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia. (Hi, everyone who lives on a teeny one-way street in Point Breeze.)

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald talked to PPA executive director Rich Lazer about what’s next.

Remember how fun it was to be a 76ers fan, like, two months ago? It’s already time to get pumped for next season.

This week is NBA free agency, when players whose contracts are up can sign new ones. That means it’s the Sixers’ opportunity to stack their 2024-2025 roster — and boost their odds of getting past the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since Allen Iverson led the team.

While players can’t officially sign until July 6, here are the biggest moves made so far:

Signing Paul George: This nine-time All Star was considered the Sixers’ top (or perhaps only) target during free agency. He’ll be 38 when his four-year, $212 million max contract runs out.

What the experts think: Is the George addition to the Sixers the right one? Inquirer columnists’ views differ. Either way, the memes were good.

Philly’s Big Three: The former Los Angeles Clippers forward completes a star trio including Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey — the latter of whom just agreed to a five-year, $204 million max contract extension.

Who else signed: Veteran center Andre Drummond will rejoin the Sixers after two years away. (”I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak,” he posted on X.) Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon also got deals. Nico Batum, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton are all reportedly gone.

New blood: All this excitement comes a week after the NBA draft, when the Sixers scored former Duke guard and TikTok star Jared McCain.

Free agency continues tomorrow. Here’s what’s next on the Sixers’ to-do list.

What you should know today

What we’re...

🌽 Buying: Fresh masa and tortillas from one of Philly’s best Mexican restaurants.

🍺 Visiting: The second beer garden now open on Independence Mall.

⚽ Anticipating: The summer’s 10 biggest sporting events coming to Philly.

Photo of the day

🌇 One last puffy thing: Did you see Sunday’s spectacular post-storm clouds? It turns out they’re called mammatus clouds. They’re rare in this region.

