While we woke up yesterday to rainy but balmy weather, today it’s definitely colder (bundle up), and look out for some snow that could affect your commute. Last night, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Central Pennsylvania, just hours after Democrats announced another step in the impeachment proceedings. Outside of politics, the highlight today is a story about a Philadelphia basketball legend who has left Philly, to be an assistant coach for a team with Final Four aspirations.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

From Philly icon to relatively unknown in Ann Arbor: How Phil Martelli is adjusting to being an assistant

For the first time in his 65 years, Phil Martelli has a new life away from Philadelphia. He began his career with the St. Joseph’s men’s basketball program in 1985 and became the Hawks’ head coach in 1995, holding that job until spring. St. Joe’s moved on. And so did Martelli.

He wound up in Ann Arbor, Mich., helping a first-year head coach pilot the Michigan basketball program to a top-five ranking so far this season. But despite his success over the season’s first month and change, Martelli acknowledges he hasn’t left Philly behind.

One of Martelli’s fellow Michigan staff members says Martelli still reads the Philly papers each morning while he’s on the treadmills. “Whether you call it the hustle and bustle, I miss it,” Martelli said.

President Trump was in Pennsylvania last night for a rally as impeachment advances in Washington

Trump and Pence were in Hershey last night at a “Keep America Great" rally after campaigning earlier in the day in the western part of the Keystone State. Pennsylvania is a crucial state in the 2020 election and one that Trump carried in ’16.

Meanwhile, in D.C., House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of justice. So, what does that really mean? We have a helpful FAQ that breaks down what’s going on.

Student suicides have shaken Rowan University

Three students have died by suicide at Rowan University this semester. That’s more than school officials can ever remember happening in such a short time span. And the New Jersey campus is reeling.

Hundreds of students and staff members gathered this week to share their own struggles with mental health. They also expressed concern about Rowan’s ability to make it better.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

Cue the rain ☔

A post shared by Desiré (@d_smoove) on

The only good thing about this weather might be @d_smoove’s pictures.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Different Articles of Impeachment
Signe Wilkinson
Different Articles of Impeachment

“It’s not realistic to expect solutions to Philadelphia’s economic woes to come from a single sector of the city, any more than it would be realistic to expect downtown to solve the citywide problem of homelessness.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about trying to solve homelessness in Center City.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Inspiration

An evening with Jon Dorenbos at the State Theatre Easton, PA on September 21, 2018. Photo by DAVE DABOUR
Dave Dabour / Dave Dabour
An evening with Jon Dorenbos at the State Theatre Easton, PA on September 21, 2018. Photo by DAVE DABOUR

“After Mom’s death, I had to learn how to lead with my heart. I had to learn to live my life like the most precious thing in it was my relationships," former Eagle Jon Dorenbos writes. “I like to think the Eagles gave me that [Super Bowl] ring because I treated everyone — teammates, coaches, staff, media — like they mattered, like each interaction was an end in itself, and not a means to an end.”