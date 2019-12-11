While we woke up yesterday to rainy but balmy weather, today it’s definitely colder (bundle up), and look out for some snow that could affect your commute. Last night, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Central Pennsylvania, just hours after Democrats announced another step in the impeachment proceedings. Outside of politics, the highlight today is a story about a Philadelphia basketball legend who has left Philly, to be an assistant coach for a team with Final Four aspirations.