After Philadelphia police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. this week, some asked why they hadn’t used a Taser. The answer: The officers who fired a total of 14 bullets didn’t have Tasers. But they should have, according to a former police commissioner. Four years ago, there was a plan underway to equip all uniformed patrol officers with Tasers. But it never happened, stalling with thousands of officers on the street without them. In the aftermath of Wallace’s death, my colleagues William Bender and Mensah M. Dean report that city officials are scrambling to address the Taser shortage.