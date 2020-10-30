Good morning.

First: Our election coverage continues as the campaigns look to court voters across Pennsylvania.

Then: My colleagues looked into a plan that would have given Tasers to Philadelphia police officers. But, it never happened.

Also: Philly’s back-to-school plan could be in jeopardy due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Latino voters in Pennsylvania are diverse, growing in number — and could sway the election

Maricela Ayllon outside her home in Kennett Square on Oct. 18.
MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer
Maricela Ayllon outside her home in Kennett Square on Oct. 18.

There are more than a half-a-million Latinos living in Pennsylvania who are eligible to vote. Altogether, they account for about 5% of the electorate, according to Pew. But while Joe Biden is expected to win most of their votes, any shift in support could be pivotal in deciding who wins Pennsylvania — and the presidency. Some Democrats are worried about the Trump campaign making inroads with Latinos while Biden’s outreach has been slower.

Philadelphia police had launched a plan years ago to equip all patrol officers with Tasers. It never happened.

After Philadelphia police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. this week, some asked why they hadn’t used a Taser. The answer: The officers who fired a total of 14 bullets didn’t have Tasers. But they should have, according to a former police commissioner. Four years ago, there was a plan underway to equip all uniformed patrol officers with Tasers. But it never happened, stalling with thousands of officers on the street without them. In the aftermath of Wallace’s death, my colleagues William Bender and Mensah M. Dean report that city officials are scrambling to address the Taser shortage.

Opinions

Good Grief, 2020!
Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com
Good Grief, 2020!

“I’ve done terrible things out of fear when I’ve felt suicidal. I once told my best friend to comfort my mom at my funeral, because my late-night call for help went unanswered. I’ve left jobs and relationships out of fear these things would trigger a suicide attempt. But the only greater fear I have than dying by suicide is dying by the police.” — writes Imadé Nibokun, a writer and mental health advocate, about her fear of dying by the police as a Black woman with mental illness.

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Upper Dublin graduate Ben Relles has met former President Barack Obama on three occasions and has created the successful nonpartisan campaign Good to Vote.
Courtesy Ben Relles
Upper Dublin graduate Ben Relles has met former President Barack Obama on three occasions and has created the successful nonpartisan campaign Good to Vote.

Upper Dublin alum Ben Relles dreamed up a nonpartisan voter-registration campaign called #GoodToVote, which he cocreated with a national nonprofit that runs voter-registration drives at events. So, far #GoodToVote has helped more than 160,000 people register to vote. And, he’s using his Hollywood connections to get incentives from famous people including Upper Darby native Tina Fey.