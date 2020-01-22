In national news, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began yesterday. My Washington-based colleague Jonathan Tamari is covering the proceedings. He wrote that the opening moments felt as if “the Senate was laid out like it was ready for the most pressurized standardized test ever.”

Locally, we have stories today focusing on what it means to have your car “courtesy towed” (Hint: it might not end up going so well), the future of the bankrupt oil refinery in South Philly, and a New Jersey family’s charitable plan for some of their Powerball winnings.

Is it really a ‘courtesy’ tow when the police, PPA, and tow companies lose your car?

In Philly, getting “courtesy towed” means that a legally parked vehicle must be “relocated” by police, the Parking Authority, or a private tow company to clear the street for an event, repaving, or utility work. But what happens next can sometimes become worrying.

It can turn into a true Dude, Where’s My Car? moment.

My colleagues recently spoke with more than a dozen people with disappearing-car stories. Reddit and other online message boards are full of Philly drivers seeking courtesy-tow advice or venting about their experience. The reporters found that the “courtesy tow” system is old, and can be comically inefficient as it relies on conflicting policies and shoddy record-keeping. Or, as a police spokesperson put it, “logistical hurdles.”

Chicago developer Hilco is said to win the auction for the bankrupt Philadelphia refinery

Bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions has agreed to sell its shuttered South Philly refinery complex. The buyer is a Chicago development company that has experience repurposing old industrial properties for new uses. That could mean that the site might be moving past its 150-year history as a petroleum refinery.

For example, Hilco Redevelopment Partners has acquired old power plant sites in Boston and New Jersey, and is building warehouses on a former steel mill site in Baltimore.

Inside the first day of the Trump impeachment trial: A test of the Senate

As Democrats and Republicans expressed their differences over virtually every aspect of both the trial and President Trump’s conduct, they agreed on one thing: Impeachment is a test that will measure Congress’ ability to handle one of the most contentious questions possible in an already divided nation.

Yesterday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over arguments by Democratic House members and Trump’s attorneys while members of the Senate listened.

Great pic, @jeffphl. 🛫

Follow the leaders in the Senate impeachment trial
Signe Wilkinson
Follow the leaders in the Senate impeachment trial

“It didn’t matter to Cape May residents that he was a Democrat and we voted Republican. He got things done for us. Everyone knew Jeff stood for his district. So when he voted against the impeachment of President Trump, it came as no surprise to us. Finally quitting the Democratic Party and joining the one he sided for all along? That wasn’t earth-shattering news either.” — Cape May resident Jackie Schifalacqua, a retired jockey and PR agent, about President Trump’s impending visit to Wildwood and the area’s support for Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

There are no Eagles in this year’s Super Bowl. But the Philly region will still be represented on Super Bowl Sunday with a few local dogs participating in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. They are named Coach, Linus, and Kingery.