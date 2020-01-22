“It didn’t matter to Cape May residents that he was a Democrat and we voted Republican. He got things done for us. Everyone knew Jeff stood for his district. So when he voted against the impeachment of President Trump, it came as no surprise to us. Finally quitting the Democratic Party and joining the one he sided for all along? That wasn’t earth-shattering news either.” — Cape May resident Jackie Schifalacqua, a retired jockey and PR agent, about President Trump’s impending visit to Wildwood and the area’s support for Rep. Jeff Van Drew.