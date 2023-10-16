Coming up: Game 1 | Sports Daily Newsletter

In many ways, this Red October run for the Phillies feels like a repeat of 2022. They swept their wild-card opponent and finished off the favored Braves in four games last year, and here they are again in the National League Championship Series.

The opponent this time, though, is an 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks team that sneaked into the playoffs and has not lost since. And two of Arizona’s most prominent players, first baseman Christian Walker and ace Zac Gallen, grew up in our backyard. Gallen will start Game 1 for the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, a place where he used to follow the Phillies.

“I think it’s interesting for sure to start Game 1 in the NLCS at the field, stadium you grew up coming to as a kid, you know, coming to see teams play,” said Gallen, who starred at Bishop Eustace Prep. “But, I mean, this is about the NLCS. That’s really where my emotions are. ... The external factors, I’ll block them out as best I can.”

Let’s see if he can block out that frenzied crowd at the Bank.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: They open the best-of-seven National League Championship Series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 8:07 p.m.

October overwhelms some superstars. Bryce Harper revels in it. It makes sense to Harper’s former coaches and teammates who had a front-row seat to his youth baseball odyssey. Wherever he went, he was the star of the show. Whenever he played, onlookers expected him to hit home runs. There were high school prospects, and then there was Harper. Said one of his former coaches, “the pressure he’s under now, he’s had that for 15 years.”

The Phillies are rightful favorites to advance to their second straight World Series, but they are facing a team that has plenty of firepower. David Murphy writes that their fate hangs in the balance of these four questions.

We’ve entered a new era of Philly fandom, one of hope, and forgiveness, and optimism. Mike Sielski on how we got here.

Here’s why Rob Thomson believes the speedy Diamondbacks won’t run wild on the Phillies.

Phillies or Diamondbacks? Here are our predictions for the NLCS.

Next: Zack Wheeler will start against the Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen in Game 1 of the NLCS at 8:07 p.m. Monday (TBS).

What went wrong for the Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Plenty. They turned the ball over four times. They were shut out by the Jets in the second half. All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. They had a chance to salt away a skin-of-their-teeth win, but Jalen Hurts was picked off by New York safety Tony Adams, who returned the interception 45 yards to set up the decisive touchdown in a 20-14 Jets stunner. Hurts finished with three interceptions.

This was a defeat that felt like more than just the Eagles’ first loss of this season. This felt like an outcome with repercussions, Mike Sielski writes.

Hurts’ fourth quarter was one of the worst he has played as a pro, writes Jeff McLane, who provides the Eagles’ grades for the loss.

“You turn the ball over four times, you shouldn’t expect to win,” Hurts said afterward.

Center Jason Kelce broke the Eagles’ record for consecutive starts with his 145th on Sunday.

Along with Johnson’s injury, Reed Blankenship (ribs), Bradley Roby (shoulder), and Eli Ricks (knee) also were hurt. Dallas Goedert was sidelined at the end of the game after going to the medical tent.

Next: The Eagles host the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, wearing their throwback kelly green uniforms (NBC10).

There’s been some good and bad from the Sixers this preseason, but Nick Nurse likes how the “main guys” are playing. And the main “main guy,” Joel Embiid, is expected to make his preseason debut on Monday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

James Harden will make his preseason debut on Friday vs. Atlanta. But Keith Pompey wonders: Can he fully commit to the Sixers after what he has said about Daryl Morey?

Next: The Sixers visit the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game Monday at 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV).

So what have we learned so far about the Flyers’ penalty kill? That depends on which game you’re talking about. The season opener at Columbus was terrific. The encore in Ottawa? Not so much. But then again, that’s what the early part of this season will be all about for this young roster.

Next: The Flyers open their home schedule Tuesday against Vancouver. The puck drops at 6 p.m. in a wild night at the South Philly sports complex (NBCSP).

On this date

Oct. 16, 1983: Scott McGregor pitched a five-hitter as the Baltimore Orioles won the World Series with a 5-0 victory over the Phillies in Game 5 at Veterans Stadium. Eddie Murray hit two home runs for Baltimore.

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, Mike Sielski, Jeff McLane, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Marcus Hayes, Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Matthew Frank, Matt Ryan, and Max Dinenberg.