Sunday’s best | Sports Daily Newsletter

It turned out to be an eventful Selection Sunday in Philadelphia, even if only one Big 5 team, men or women, made the NCAA Tournament. There was news on other Philly fronts as Zack Wheeler got the opening-day nod, the Phillies disclosed that Bryce Harper has a stiff back, and Joel Embiid returned to practice for the Sixers.

More on that news below. We’ll stick with the NCAA theme for now, and click here for a printable version of the men’s bracket.

The lone Philly school headed to the NCAA Tournament is Drexel, which captured the Coastal Athletic Association women’s championship with a 68-60 win over top-seeded Stony Brook. Coach Amy Mallon’s seventh-seeded Dragons (19-14) caught fire in the conference tourney and earned an NCAA berth for the third time in school history.

The Temple men saw their impressive underdog run end in the American Athletic Conference championship. The Owls won four games in four days but fell to Alabama-Birmingham, 85-69, in the final.

Temple’s togetherness showed after the game when coach Adam Fisher came to the press conference with the entire team. “This is what it is at Temple,” Fisher said. “You come together. Good times, bad times.”

Underdog stories are what put the Madness in March, after all.

Aaron Nola had started the last six opening days for the Phillies, but manager Rob Thomson is changing things up this spring. Zack Wheeler will be the opening-day starter on March 28 when the Phillies play the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

The news on Bryce Harper might make some Phillies fans pause, though. Thomson said Sunday that his first baseman was being held out because of back stiffness but would be ready for opening day. Harper has dealt with on-again, off-again issues over the last few years, although the problem has not landed him on the injured list.

There are a few reasons to believe the Phillies will be better this April, David Murphy writes, even as a Braves gauntlet looms.

Next: The Phillies will split their squad for games against the Pirates and Yankees today at 1:05 p.m.

Joel Embiid was back on the court as the Sixers practiced Sunday. He has been out since suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The reigning MVP had surgery Feb. 6, and the Sixers are hoping that Embiid can return in the first or second week of April.

Kyle Lowry hasn’t set the world on fire offensively since he joined the Sixers off the buyout market in February, but that’s been OK as he has served the team in other ways, wreaking havoc with his defensive versatility, handling the ball in the backcourt, and coaching up younger teammates.

Next: The Sixers host Lowry’s old team, the Miami Heat, at 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN).

The Flyers suffered their second straight loss Saturday to one of the Eastern Conference’s elite. The Boston Bruins scored four third-period goals to hand the Flyers’ playoff chances another significant blow in a 6-5 decision. They have overachieved this season, but their postseason hopes hang in the balance. Coach John Tortorella doesn’t want to hear about moral victories at this point.

Next: The Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

The Union earned a 2-2 tie with Austin on Saturday, but they still have much to do to improve their defense.

In other Union news, phenom Cavan Sullivan, 14, reportedly has agreed to a deal with Manchester City.

Next: The Union will visit the Portland Timbers at 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Apple TV).

Among the Eagles’ moves since our last newsletter, they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks and swung a trade for backup quarterback Kenny Pickett. Why is Pickett the right fit for the Eagles? It comes down to money, Mike Sielski writes.

Worth a look

Seeking redemption: South Jersey’s Isabeau Levito is set to skate in the World Championships.

On this date

March 18, 1991: What took them so long? The 76ers retired the No. 13 of the all-time great, Wilt Chamberlain, before a 99-91 victory over the Orlando Magic. Chamberlain, who played his last NBA game in 1973, also had his number retired by the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The sports world keeps spinning, folks. I’ll see you Tuesday with our report on Sixers-Heat and much more. — Jim