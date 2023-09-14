Early Birds | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry have something in common.

Yes, besides that they’re beloved Eagles. They also happen to be 30 or older, also known as elderly in NFL years. At 36, Kelce is positively ancient.

And with such a quick turnaround between Sunday’s season opener and tonight’s game, the question of when, not if, they’ll show their age this season comes to mind.

They were solid Sunday, according to their Pro Football Focus scores, and last year in a short week largely were fine. But last year’s Thursday night game was against a woeful Houston Texans squad.

That’s not the case this year.

The Minnesota Vikings and star receiver Justin Jefferson are coming to town. Our Marcus Hayes weighs in on the veterans — and the well-being of players in general during a short week.

The Eagles play the Minnesota Vikings in the home opener. Join Eagles beat reporters Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, and Olivia Reiner as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles make the quick turnaround to play tonight, and they’ll be missing Nakobe Dean because of a foot injury. As it is, linebacker was a position where the Eagles didn’t look great against the Patriots. And now that Dean is out for at least four games, the depth will be tested. The Eagles have traditionally been reluctant to invest much in off-ball linebackers, and as the film shows, linebacker is a question mark for the team.

Even with three other starters out against the Vikings — Bradberry, running back Kenneth Gainwell, and safety Reed Blankenship — the Eagles are expected to win. But the offense will have to bounce back from a frustrating day, and a big target could be Dallas Goedert, whom Jalen Hurts could look to more after the tight end failed to catch a pass in the win over the Patriots.

On special teams, while the unit looked shaky as a whole, Jake Elliott was a key performer in the win at New England and was named the NFC special teams player of the week.

Next: The Eagles host the Vikings at 8:15 tonight (Fox 29, Prime Video).

A.J. Brown is a fierce competitor; brash at times, and clearly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Off the field, family, friends, and mentors see another side of the Pro Bowler. To them, he’s “Jay,” the mellow, somewhat introverted, humble kid from Starkville, Miss.

On the Season Two premiere of unCovering the Birds, take a trip down to Mississippi with The Inquirer’s Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane, as he learns more about the people and places that shaped one of the most important members of the team’s roster. Listen here.

Will Johan Rojas be the postseason center fielder for the Phillies? “He could be,” manager Rob Thomson says.

But the truth is, Thomson isn’t ready to commit to Rojas as the everyday center fielder. Brandon Marsh starts against most right-handed pitchers; Rojas tends to play against lefties with Cristian Pache sprinkled in, either in center field or left.

As a hitter, Rojas remains a work in progress, but his defense has been nearly flawless. So maybe the platoon stays in effect long-term. Or maybe not.

The Braves officially clinched the NL East on Wednesday night, beating the Phillies, 4-1, in the process.

Farm system update: With a slider that is already a “big-league out pitch,” this Phillies prospect has the look of a future bullpen arm.

Next: After a day off Thursday, the Phillies open a three-game series in St. Louis at 8:15 p.m. Friday (Apple TV+). Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA) will start against Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06).

James Harden is the reason Danuel House Jr. is a member of the 76ers. Armed with the power to opt into his max extension last summer, Harden decided to take a $15 million pay cut and allow the franchise to pick up House and P.J. Tucker, two former Houston Rockets teammates. So when asked about Harden’s trade demand and feud with team president Daryl Morey, House was understandably cagey: “J.H. is a man at the end of the day. I’m a man. I respect any decision that he does. Everything that’s going on, don’t know.”

It’s almost time for the Flyers to take the ice, but even with their “new era of orange” and potentially some new faces on the roster, the organization isn’t forgetting its past.

These nods to days past appear in key positions in the front office as well as in the aesthetics.

In that vein, the Flyers made a change to the ice at the Wells Fargo Center. We think you’re going to like it ...

The Union sit in fourth place, but look more closely and you will realize that they are just two points out of second place in the Eastern Conference with eight games to play.

In other words, Jim Curtin’s men have a lot to play for over the next month or so ahead of the playoffs. That challenge begins Saturday at home against first-place FC Cincinnati. Can you the Union get hot at the right time? Jonathan Tannenwald on why the next few weeks are critical to their MLS Cup hopes.

Saturday’s Union game also will have a familiar face on the sideline in Philly-based referee Kathryn Nesbitt, who recently made history at the World Cup.

Next: The Union host Cincinnati on Saturday at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, free).

What you’re saying about the Eagles score

We asked you: Give us your prediction for Thursday night. Will the Eagles win (and by how much) and why? Among your responses:

I think the offense will kick in on Thursday night. Goedert will get involved and Jalen will use his legs more then he did on Sunday. Looking at 35-17 Birds. — Tom G.

The Vikings defense was good against Tampa Bay, but they showed very little offense. I think Jalen and the offense will get it going and we will show a strong defense and take the game, 30-17. In the NFL, it is all about the money, of course, but I think these Thursday night games 3 days after a team plays on Sunday are ridiculous. — Everett S.

Eagles win, 27-13 — David P.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, Gustav Elvin, and Jonathan Tannenwald.