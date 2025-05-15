🦅 Taking flight | Sports Daily Newsletter

Schedule’s out.

I don’t even need to preface the team, because if you’re like the rest of Philly, you’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of the 2025-26 NFL slate, but more specifically, when the Eagles will face their known opponents.

Fans got a treat on Tuesday when it was announced the Birds will open the season against the Dallas Cowboys of all teams at home on Sept. 4.

Playing the Cowboys on opening night as the team raises their Super Bowl LIX banner already feels like an early holiday present, but it won’t be the last time the Birds play in prime-time. From a Super Bowl rematch to a late season game in Buffalo, here’s a look at the full season schedule.

Plus, we have you covered on predictions for the 17 game slate. Our Inquirer writers make their picks for every Eagles game next season.

Can’t get enough of the NFL schedule release? We compiled the best video schedule releases leaguewide, including a rare appearance by the real A.I., Allen Iverson.

The Flyers’ coaching search has long seemed an inevitability. On Wednesday, it became official: Rick Tocchet is the 25th coach in franchise history.

The 2023-24 Jack Adams Award winner returns to the city where he endeared himself to fans as a rough-and-tumble power forward for 11 seasons over two stints. Tocchet, who recently walked away from the Vancouver Canucks after 2½ years, said in Wednesday’s release that, “I’ve always been a Flyer at heart and have taken that passion and energy that embodies this city and organization with me throughout my career. … I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team back among the NHL elite where we belong.”

Social media, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the Flyers’ next coach.

Rafael Marchán has taken over this season as the Phillies’ backup catcher, a role that belonged to Garrett Stubbs for the last three seasons. Because J.T. Realmuto plays more than any catcher in the majors, it’s an underutilized job. Realmuto has started 35 of 43 games. And because playing time is so scarce, it can be a difficult job, too. Marchán often goes at least five days without an in game at-bat. He recently went 10 days between at-bats. The rust was evident with a misadventure on the bases in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but he also contributed at bat and behind the plate.

After winning the first game of a doubleheader, the Phillies dropped the second game, 14-7, against the Cardinals. Aaron Nola allowed a career-high nine runs in his start.

Next: After a day off Thursday, the Phillies will open a three-game series with the Pirates at 6:45 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The 76ers let go of several staff members, including assistant coaches, communications staff, and their assistant director of security, Anthony Jackson, who was known to stay at Joel Embiid’s side at all times, including at the 2024 Olympics.

Among those let go were assistants Coby Karl, son of Hall of Fame coach George Karl, and Terrel Harris, a former NBA player who joined the player personnel staff.

In the Union’s existence, the team had never beaten Los Angeles Galaxy at Subaru Park. That changed on Wednesday night.

Facing a two goal halftime deficit, Nathan Harriel and Tai Baribo scored goals in quick succession early in the second half before Baribo struck the winner six minutes into stoppage time to give the Union a 3-2 win.

Worth a look

On this date

May 15, 1980: The Flyers scored eight goals in a playoff series against the Islanders. It would be one of the highlights of an otherwise interesting year.

