Well, the Phillies spared no expense and made one of the splashiest moves so far this offseason, acquiring Trea Turner in hopes of building off of the World Series run that remains fresh in the minds of the Phillies faithful. But that’s not all they did.

In just over 24 hours, Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies addressed their big offseason needs, agreeing to terms with a shortstop (Turner), a middle-of-the-rotation starter (Taijuan Walker), and bullpen help (Matt Strahm). The Phillies are a sought-after destination with an owner who’s willing to do what it takes to bring home another World Series title.

Scott Lauber breaks down the moves and the Phillies’ winter meetings dominance.

It’s been a whirlwind few days. The Phillies have added a superstar shortstop in Trea Turner, a sturdy but uncertain No. 4 starter in Taijuan Walker, and a potential late-inning reliever in Matt Strahm. They’ve done all this for a combined $53 million in 2022 payroll space. That doesn’t matter to a lot of people, but economics often don’t until you feel their effects firsthand. Really, price is the only way to evaluate a deal. The only world where it does not matter is one where the Phillies can spend infinity dollars and will end up with their top choice at every position. Granted, they might be closer to that than we think. But David Murphy looks for some context anyway.

With the addition of Turner, will the 2023 lineup be one of the best in Phillies history?

The Phillies picked up a Navy man, pitcher Noah Song, in the Rule 5 draft.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox is on the mend from a hamstring injury suffered in early November, but he got his first chance to rejoin the team on Wednesday after the Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for him to return. Maddox will practice on Thursday, and the Eagles will decide whether to activate him for this Sunday’s game.

The game will have special meaning for cornerback James Bradberry, who was released by the Giants in the offseason. Time for revenge? Bradberry is playing his cards close to the vest.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 14 game against the New York Giants on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

The Flyers welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday, as veteran winger James van Riemsdyk was activated from injured reserve.

The 33-year-old missed the previous 20 games with a broken index finger and as chance would have it, returned in time to face off against his brother, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and the Washington Capitals. Van Riemsdyk will be a boost to the Flyers’ power play, which has been better of late.

Still, it was to no avail against the Capitals and Alexander Ovechkin.

Next: The Flyers begin a four-game road swing with a matchup against the first-place Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night (10 p.m., NBCSP).

Tyrese Maxey was back at practice on Wednesday. And while the 76ers guard wasn’t a full participant, he did have a basketball in his hand as he walked gingerly around the court, dribbling and taking in action. And, of course, he flashed that trademark smile a few times.

Maxey, who suffered a small fracture in his left foot, still is a “ways away” from returning, according to Sixers coach Doc Rivers. Maxey did do some light shooting but has not yet progressed to jumping and running at full speed, Rivers said.

It could still be some time before he makes a full return, but we’re sure this Sixers team, which has endured its fair share of troubles, is happy to hear good news for a change.

Next: The Sixers have one more day of practice before they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and kick off a seven-game homestand.

Quarterfinal action is here, and four matches await this Friday and Saturday. Both South American powerhouses, Argentina and Brazil, are represented, as are a number of Europe’s top teams, such as the Netherlands, Croatia, England, France, Portugal, and, from Africa, Morocco. International stars both veteran and young are making an impact on the sporting stage like no other.

Who do you believe will win? The soccer writers at the Inquirer give their picks for how the games will shake out, and which four teams will be left standing for the semifinals.

We asked you: Was the Trea Turner deal the right move for the Phillies? Why or why not? Among your responses:

Most of the pluses and minuses are obvious so I won’t dwell; this is just a quick word or two on the money. My preference was [Xander] Bogaerts, but mainly because I thought Turner would cost ~$35M AAV and Bogaerts would be just as good and be had for less, maybe under $30M. Getting Turner for $27M is a true coup. That’s a plus that may go overlooked. The minus is the contract length; just as [Bryce] Harper won’t be worth $23M in the last years of his contract, Turner won’t be worth $23M then. OTOH, $23M won’t be worth $23M either. This deal is a STEAL! — Martin M.

Guess he was the right move. Don’t really see the difference between him and the other 3. As long as [John] Middleton will pay (and pay and pay and pay) I don’t care as long as the ticket prices don’t go up. Still think they need pitching since they need about 5 pitchers.

Oh and a coach to teach [Rhys] Hoskins how to play first base. — Bill M.

Absolutely a superlative, jaw dropping, Wow of another, big piece of a long term Dynasty!

Did I just say Dynasty, wait a minute aren’t Dynasties in baseball built with free-agent pitching? Well Oakland had Reggie Jackson, then the Yankees got Reggie, Cincinnati had Pete Rose, the Phillies get Charlie and they recorded the first WS win in Philadelphia bb history. That’s a horseshoes Dynasty.

Yo this is the Phillies, check the total losses, this looks like a miracle good deal by a great GM/Owner rollin’ the Phillies down Broad! — John H.

