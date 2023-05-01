Sixers look sunk | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sports Daily readers of a certain age will remember the game and the classic phrase, “You sunk my battleship!” Well, it turns out that the Nets, who did little damage to the Sixers otherwise, scored a direct hit when Joel Embiid suffered an injury in the first-round series. See, Embiid is the main engine for the Sixers, especially against top-level opposition like the Celtics.

With Embiid hobbled or absent entirely, the odds for the Sixers to win in the second round shrink drastically.

If you don’t buy that from me, check out what the Inquirer’s panel of Sixers experts who have covered the team all season long have to say about the situation.

Sports upsets and miracles happen all the time, but they’re usually pulled off by healthy players battling against the odds. Right now, the Sixers’ chances look bleak.

At the height of his career, James Harden was a volume scorer and MVP with the Houston Rockets. But that stage wasn’t completely representative of his game, which is rooted in a desire to “think the game” and find teammates. At every point of his career, Harden has depended on his playmaking, a skill that made him special and remains central to his success with the 76ers.

Next: The Sixers play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden.

After loading up on Georgia Bulldogs and addressing some positions of need, the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman are being praised for their draft class. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo — the latest Philly Bulldogs — seemed to fall right into their lap. Sydney Brown gives them a safety. Carter and Tyler Steen stand to help solidify the offensive and defensive lines — always a priority for the Eagles, unlike at running back. Sorry, Bijan Robinson fans.

Taking a closer look at the scouting report of the draft picks, the Eagles came away with a bonanza. When giving out grades for each pick, they were mostly in the “A” range.

Oh, by the way, the Eagles did get their running back during the draft as D’Andre Swift is coming home after a trade with the Lions.

The Phillies are in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers the next three days, and Bryce Harper will be there too for an important step in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery. Harper is expected to meet with his surgeon on Monday, and if he’s cleared to begin sliding without restrictions, he could return to the lineup as as soon as Tuesday. With his impossible swift comeback surges on, the batting order is about to come into focus again. Nobody, certainly not manager Rob Thomson, asked our opinion on how the batting order should look. But that won’t stop us from making a humble suggestion.

At some point, Harper might be offering hitting tips to his buddy, Trea Turner, who has had unexpected struggles early this season.

Aaron Nola’s velocity is down. Here’s why the Phillies say they aren’t panicking.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. Monday. Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.97) will start against Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00)

On this date

In 1925, future Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Jimmie Foxx made his MLB debut at 17 for Philadelphia A’s. Foxx had left high school during his senior year and joined the Athletics for spring training, forgoing his high school graduation. He pinch-hit a single in 9-4 loss against Washington.

Double X, as Foxx was known, was one of the few hitters who could challenge the Bambino homer for homer. Many call him the right-handed Babe Ruth. Foxx led the league in home runs four times and was a Triple Crown winner in 1933 and a three-time MVP. Ironically, Foxx finished his career the way Ruth started his: pitching. He joined Ruth in the Hall of Fame in 1951.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Colin Beazley, Javon Edmonds, Jason Nark, Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Devin Jackson, Jeff McLane, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, David Murphy, Mike Sielski, and Marcus Hayes.