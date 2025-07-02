Market watch | Sports Daily Newsletter

The lazy days of summer are not here quite yet for NBA and NHL teams, who have just started shopping the free agent market. The Flyers landed help at goaltender on Tuesday (more on that in a bit), but like the Sixers, they have not made earthshaking moves.

The Milwaukee Bucks have. They waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who ruptured his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, and agreed to a four-year deal with former Pacers center Myles Turner.

The Sixers made a minor move in adding Trendon Watford, a 6-foot-9 power forward who played for the Nets, but there was a bigger subtraction on Tuesday.

The Knicks wrapped up post player Guerschon Yabusele with a two-year, $12 million contract, taking away a player who was a fan favorite with the Sixers. Re-signing Yabusele and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes had been the Sixers’ top priorities entering free agency. But they always knew bringing back Yabusele would be tough.

But in losing Yabusele, Keith Pompey writes, the Sixers let a vital piece get away. He explains why.

Grimes is seeking a deal worth $25 million per season, and it is worth wondering why the Sixers would spend that much on a guard when they have Tyrese Maxey, Jaren McCain, and first-round draft pick VJ Edgecombe.

Edgecombe worked out Tuesday at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden and talked about the things he plans to address in summer-league play: “Every little aspect of my game, to be honest.”

Last year at this time, of course, the Sixers were making a $212 million deal with Paul George, and we see how that has worked out so far. Compared to that, they are ahead of the game this offseason.

The Flyers entered free agency with two obvious needs they were looking to fill: goaltender and depth center.

Less than an hour after free agency opened at noon, they had checked both boxes by signing Dan Vladar to partner with goalie Sam Ersson and Christian Dvorak to plug a Ryan Poehling-sized hole down the middle.

While neither player is the “big-game hunting” kind of move fans were hoping for, each fills a need and should help improve the team. The Flyers also filled in the edges of the roster with a few more depth guys.

Speaking of the new guys, Gabriela Carroll tells you what you need to know about the Orange and Black’s signings.

Although the Flyers have added players, they could be missing winger Tyson Foerster at the start of the season because of an elbow infection.

Orion Kerkering is among the top late-inning options for Phillies manager Rob Thomson. And even as the front office seeks help for the bullpen before the July 31 trade deadline, the 24-year-old righty figures to remain in the mix to get the final outs of big games down the stretch.

Kerkering recorded his first major league save June 16 in Miami, then closed out another game three nights later. Last week, he sat down with Phillies Extra, the baseball interview show from The Inquirer, to discuss the rush of pitching the ninth inning, what it was like being coached by the late Roy Halladay, and more.

The Phillies will play a split-admission doubleheader against the Padres after Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Next: Mick Abel will start Game 1 at 1:05 p.m. today, and Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 2, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Both games will be on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It has been 11 months since the U.S. women’s national soccer team captured Olympic gold in Paris, but manager Emma Hayes is already building toward the 2027 World Cup. Part of that is giving new players their chance. So far, Hayes has given 24 players their senior-squad debuts. The U.S. team will be in action tonight in a friendly against Canada (7:30, TNT, Universo).

What should Philadelphia’s new WNBA team be called? Some fans suggested American Revolution-themed names, to fit alongside the 76ers, Eagles, and Union. Some suggested the Rage in a nod to Dawn Staley’s old team. One suggested the cupcakes, but she is 7 years old.

Sports Daily readers say …

We asked you: What should be the name of Philadelphia’s WNBA team? Among your responses:

Lightning — Ronald R.

Stealers — D.W.S.

Philadelphia Warriors. Bring back the name of our former two-time NBA champions of the 1940s and ’50s. And YES women can be WNBA Warriors. — Everett S.

The Philly Broads — Tiffany G.

Liberty — John M., Paul D. (Sorry, the WNBA champs from New York already own that name.)

How about the Philadelphia Phabulists? Philly Phabs for short. — Christine S.

Diamonds — Paula N.

Spirit — James H.

Freedom — Angelo H.

Fighters — Jeffrey K.

I’m going with an oldie, but I kinda think it fits. How about the Philadelphia Bell? — Andrew M.

Worth a look

Cherry and White: Temple will wear new football uniforms as the Owls begin the K.C. Keeler era.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which former first-round draft pick by the Sixers went on to win four NBA titles with another team?

Answer: B: Andre Iguodala. Tom L. was first with the correct answer.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Sidney Snider, Tim Reynolds, and Devin Jackson.

Thank you for reading and have a great Fourth of July weekend. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Thursday. — Jim