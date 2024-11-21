🏀 Here we go again | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tailspin.

In noun form, it’s described as “a state or situation characterized by chaos, panic, or loss of control.”

It is also the optimal descriptor for the current state of the Sixers, both on and off the court. On the court, the team can’t buy a win, losing their fifth straight in as many games, the latest a 117-111 loss to Memphis last night. They also lost Paul George to a left knee hyperextension, an injury to the same knee that kept him out the first five games of the season.

Off the court, players allegedly call each other out behind closed doors. They implore fans not to give up hope amid an ever-dwindling season. However, the brightest spotlight is primarily on the shortcomings of arguably the team’s most important player, Joel Embiid.

On this last topic specifically, Inquirer columnist David Murphy examines what exactly is ailing the former NBA Most Valuable Player and why he needs to return to MVP form if the franchise has any real hope of saving this season. Because, as Murphy puts it: there is nothing normal about the Sixers.

Regarding a surging Eagles team, the last thing fans want to hear about is injuries. Unfortunately, such is life for the Birds, who will have to continue to fly without defensive end Bryce Huff indefinitely while he rehabs from wrist surgery.

Additionally, quarterback Jalen Hurts has a nagging injury to his ankle, but there’s no indication he won’t be coming out of the tunnel ready to put on against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m., NBC10).

If you need a break from that anxiety-ridden info dump, check out this growing BFF situation between rookie defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

We’ve had a few days to catch our breath and collect our thoughts since the Eagles’ biggest win of the season — a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. It was the latest. One of the most prominent, recurring themes during the Eagles’ midseason surge? The dominance of the defense, and two newcomers — rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — have assumed key roles in the group’s success. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane goes behind the scenes to better understand what makes the duo click. LISTEN HERE

Having Phillies ace Zack Wheeler collect the National League Cy Young Award would have been a great consolation on what was an otherwise upsetting end to the season. However, the righty hurler saw Braves pitcher Chris Sale take the title — a pitcher Wheeler thew 22⅓ more innings more than.

As Inquirer writer Scott Lauber said, “Yes, ERA and strikeouts matter. But so do volume and availability.”

But it’s tough to argue with the fact that Sale became the ninth pitcher in 84 years to lead the NL in wins (18), ERA (2.38), and strikeouts (225). It’s tough to argue with those numbers, even if selfishly you want to.

Lauber has more on what went into the decision and what happens next.

The Flyers can’t seem to catch a break on the blue line, as the team’s defensive core has hardly played at full strength this season.

That day could be coming soon, as the Flyers announced Wednesday that Cam York (upper-body), Jamie Drysdale (upper-body), and Emil Andrae (mid-body) are all day-to-day. While the " day-to-day " injury designation is vague by design, York, Drysdale, and Andrae all skated Wednesday should be viewed as a possible sign. Of the three, only Drysdale wore a noncontact jersey.

“Obviously it’s difficult when you’re banged up like we are, a lot of new faces and different partners and playing with different partners in games. I think we’ve done a pretty good job, honestly, with how banged up we are, with the guys stepping in,” defenseman Travis Sanheim said.

But Wednesday night. the Flyers couldn’t keep up with the Carolina Hurricanes’ speed, surrendering three third period goals for a second straight loss.

On this date

Nov. 21, 1902: The Phillies and Philadelphia Athletics franchises both had a hand in creating what would ultimately become a blueprint in the formation of the National Football League.

What you remember about Joe Frazier’s legacy

I‘ll always remember Smokin Joe as a true warrior. Always moving forward and never afraid to take a punch to get inside and hammer his opponent. Philly through and through. — Andy D.

Unfortunately, I remember the “Slight of the Century,” when Muhammad Ali callously mocked Smokin’ Joe Frazier prior to the Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975, calling him an Uncle Tom and a “gorilla.” Frazier and Ali were incredible icons and role models for their communities, but Ali’s decision to resort to denigrating Frazier was obscene and reprehensible. We miss you, Joe! — Stephen T.

When I was a young guy, I was a big boxing fan. Philly always had some good boxers such as Joey Giardello, Harold Johnson, and Jersey Joe Walcott, but thanks to Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier became the most famous. Sugar Ray Robinson was my all-time favorite, although of course not a Philly guy. When my daughter Lisa was maybe in first or second grade, we met Joe in a shopping mall, and he very graciously gave her his autograph. Joe became a Philly icon thanks to the Ali fights and publicity. Joe could match Ali in the ring, but unfortunately, he could not match him in verbal exchanges or in the public’s perception of who was the good guy. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Ariel Simpson, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, David Murphy, Jeff Neiburg, Beatrice Forman, Jackie Spiegel, and Declan Landis.

