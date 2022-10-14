The Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves Friday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and for the first time this postseason the game will take place in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

It’s the first MLB playoff game Philadelphia has hosted since 2011, when the Phillies were eliminated in the divisional series by the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Braves managed to tie the series 1-1 with Wednesday’s win, the Phillies can eliminate Atlanta in the best-of-three series by winning both today and Saturday afternoon in front of their home crowd.

“Obviously we wanted to win both of these games,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday before leaving Atlanta. “But to leave here with a split and go back home in front of a packed house of passionate people, I think they’ll give our guys a little shot in the arm.”

After the first two games of the series aired on Fox, the network will broadcast the rest of the series on its cable channel, FS1. On Saturday Fox airs college football games, and on Sunday its schedule is locked up with the NFL. But on Friday, the only programs the game is competing with in Philadelphia on Fox 29 are reruns of Judge Judy, TMZ, and a repeat of You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 3 of the Phillies-Braves divisional series:

What channel is Phillies-Braves on?

Phillies-Braves Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 4:37 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Calling the Phillies-Braves series for Fox is Joe Davis, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA. He’s joined by Hall of Famer John Smoltz, with Ken Rosenthal reporting from Citizens Bank Park.

There’s also longtime Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen, who will be calling the game on 94.1 WIP. The duo have worked together in the booth since 2006, through Andersen — who is known to fans as simply “L.A.” — reduced his workload this season to 40 games.

“It was hard to make the decision to do it. But I just felt like it was time,” Andersen said prior to the start of the season. “A lot of heartbreak, a lot of emotion when into this. It’s not something I took lightly.”

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Braves?

Phillies-Braves will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you used an over-the-air digital antenna to watch the previous two playoff games, you’re out of luck the rest of the series, because the remaining games will air on FS1, which is only available with a cable subscription.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-Braves Game 3?

Taking the mound for the Phillies will be Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA), who will have his first chance to start a postseason game in front of Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.

“They say it’s something special,” Nola told reporters Thursday. “We know it’s going to be electric and just to finally get back here in the postseason is awesome.”

So who will be the starting pitcher for the Braves? As of Thursday night, it’s unclear. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the Braves could turn to either Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA) or Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA).

“There’s, I guess, pros and cons for both,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters Thursday. “I don’t know that there’s a right or wrong way. That’s one of the reasons why we’re still discussing it. Even this afternoon, we’re going to go over all those different scenarios.”

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Friday Phillies Pregame Live will air at 3:30 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Rickie Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. Among those who will be on-hand in Atlanta are Tom McCarthy the team’s longtime television voice. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox has its own pregame coverage that will air at 4 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodridguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt will host Fox’s MLB studio coverage, though he’s also scheduled to jump over to the NFL to call the New York Jets at Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on Fox Sunday.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Other MLB playoff games on Friday

Thanks to a rainy day in New York City on Thursday, baseball fans will have an extra game to watch on Friday.

In addition to Phillies-Braves, here are the other MLB playoff games airing on Friday:

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 1:07 p.m., TBS (ALDS Game 2, New York leads 1-0)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, 8:37 p.m., FS1 (NLDS Game 2, Series tied 1-1)

» READ MORE: Full MLB playoff schedule, and everything else you need to know