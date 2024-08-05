Kamala Harris VP pick expected anytime; JD Vance traveling to Philly
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's next scheduled public event is a rally in Montana on Friday.
Kamala Harris will reveal her vice presidential pick by Tuesday night ahead of a campaign rally in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, one of the top candidates, will be at the rally.
Harris interviewed six potential running mates over the weekend, according to the Associated Press: Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, will visit South Philly for a campaign stop Tuesday. Trump's next scheduled public event is a rally in Montana on Friday.
Trump backed out of a previously scheduled debate with Harris on Sept. 10, proposing instead a Fox News debate in Pennsylvania on Sept. 4.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits he left a dead bear cub in New York City's Central Park
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once retrieved a bear that was killed by a motorist and left it in New York’s Central Park with a bicycle on top, sparking a mystery that consumed the city a decade ago.
Kennedy describes the incident in a video that was posted to social media Sunday, adding it will be included in a forthcoming New Yorker article that he expects to be damaging.
Josh Shapiro has had big ambitions for a long time. His 1986 bar mitzvah was an early clue.
One spring day in 1986, Josh Shapiro became a bar mitzvah. Rabbi Aaron Landes told the packed congregation at Beth Sholom Synagogue in Elkins Park that there was something special about the boy.
Joshua, Rabbi Landes said, carried himself with “a special dignity that is reflective of a young man with a purpose, a goal.”