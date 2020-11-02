Pennsylvania is ending the 2020 election Monday much the way it started: at center of the political universe.
President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris are all campaigning in the state on the final day before polls open. The election-eve action in all four corners of the state underscores Pennsylvania’s critical importance as the so-called “tipping-point” state most likely to deliver the decisive Electoral College votes and determine who wins the White House.
Pence started things off with at a late-morning morning airport rally in Latrobe, in Westmoreland County, where he urged supporters to show the world that Southwestern Pennsylvania is “Trump country.”
“It’s on, Pennsylvania,” Pence said, “and the road to victory goes straight through the Keystone State.”
Pence was set to appear at another rally in Erie in the afternoon, around the same time Trump will hold his final Pennsylvania rally of the campaign in Luzerne County — not far from Biden’s hometown of Scranton.
Biden will be in Beaver County and then end the day at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh with his wife Jill Biden. Harris started the day in Luzerne County is traveling south through the Lehigh Valley before ending in Philadelphia for a rally with her husband Doug Emhoff.
Four years after Trump’s razor-thin victory in Pennsylvania helped him win the presidency, the state is being closely watch in the final hours. A smaller proportion of voters have cast ballots early than in other battleground states, making Election Day particularly high stakes.
“The time for speeches is over," Pence said. "The time for voting is on.”
Biden entered the final hours of the campaign holding a consistent but not insurmountable lead in polls of Pennsylvania and other battleground states. Surveys released over the weekend and Monday showed him with an advantage over Trump in the mid- to high-single digits.
This is a developing story and will be updated.