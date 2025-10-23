A local architectural retreat | Real Estate Newsletter

Pamela and David Anderson were living in New Hope but “wanted a place to get away.”

So they bought an 11-acre forested property in the little Bucks County borough of Riegelsville.

Not only do they live there now, but they also host events and retreats there. The income helps the Andersons maintain the property.

The couple built Copper House as an architectural retreat in the woods.

Pamela Anderson is a cookbook author, and she puts her skills to good use as cooking for the corporate events and retreats that she and her husband, an Episcopal priest, host on their 11-acre property in Bucks County.

Groups come for yoga and sound baths and to meditate. On a recent afternoon, about a dozen architects and interior designers held a corporate retreat to learn about sustainable flooring.

The Andersons added gravel trails, grottos, and fire pits to their property to make it a getaway. And the home’s living room has 180-degree forest views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Keep reading to learn more about the home that Pamela says is “like living in a snow globe” during the winter.

Do you have a will? Does everyone in your family?

Besides telling loved ones what to do with your stuff, a signed will could help protect the family home.

I’ve written a bunch of stories about tangled titles, Philly’s name for when it’s not clear who legally owns a property. A common way this happens is when a homeowner dies and the deed isn’t transferred to a new owner.

People living in properties with tangled titles can’t:

use home equity sell their homes take advantage of home repair or other homeowner assistance programs

And these properties are vulnerable to scammers who steal deeds.

Fixing tangled titles is more complicated when the owner dies without a will that says who should inherit the property.

For the last three years, two Philly-based nonprofits have been running the Will Power Program to help low- and moderate-income homeowners with estate planning so they can protect their properties.

They’ve helped 1,000 Philly homeowners write wills, and that’s just the beginning.

When Danielle Abrams was pregnant with her daughter, “everyone” asked whether she and her husband, Jonah, were moving to the suburbs.

“Instead, we doubled down on our investment in our home by renovating,” Danielle said.

The Abramses love their South Philly location and get along well with the other residents of their block.

But they needed to make some upgrades to their two-story rowhouse so they could stay.

That included redesigning their bathroom and adding a shelf for their daughter’s books and toys that is also a railing to the basement.

Peek inside the family’s home and learn which kitchen feature Danielle is particularly proud of.

Do you know the location this photo shows?

Last week’s quiz showed a detail shot of statues atop the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Or I guess it’s the Philadelphia Art Museum now.

Either way, a handful of readers knew where the photo was shot. Shoutout to Joe C. and Amanda C. for being the first two to give me the right answer.

—

Back in August, my colleague asked Inquirer readers, “What’s your happiest place in Philadelphia?” The question was inspired by a Drexel University professor’s project with his students that mapped their happiest places.

Now, The Inquirer has its own map of 20 spots, based on readers’ favorite places. See where in Philly folks said they feel happy.

