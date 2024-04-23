Casino Gambling Information: A Guide for Beginners

Something like 74% of Americans bet at least once a year, and more than 15% of them will make a wager every week, which is a pretty strong indication of how much Americans love gambling. From the lotteries the fledgling country had to run to help support itself in the 1790s, to the Wild West saloons and riverboat gambling of the 1800s, to the mob-ruled Las Vegas of the 1940s through the 1980s, the gambling mythos have always been a part of American history.

Now, as online gambling ushers in the 21st century, it is time we take stock of America’s love affair with gaming and the gambling subculture. Read on to explore this and more, including why the house always wins, what it is about certain casino games that keep players coming back, and what steps we need to make sure that our fascination with gambling doesn’t end up becoming something worse.

What Is Casino Culture?

While not quite as ingrained as it is in some Asian nations, casino culture is a powerful force in America. Hollywood’s glorification of this subset of American life has changed from the James Bond tuxedoed uber-rich to a mainstream party-til-you-drop club atmosphere that Vegas exudes now, but the fact is that everything from Wall Street to watching the 76ers play ball has become imbued with an aura of gambling.

You can hardly turn on the television or radio now without coming across an ad for a sportsbook app or an online casino, all pushing the get-rich-quick narrative with their celebrity endorsements and luxury accouterments. This gambling as entertainment, this story that you can’t truly enjoy a sporting event without having money bet on it, is becoming a new thread in the American fabric.

With gambling no longer seen as a pernicious moral failing or a cautionary tale of some villain’s downfall, it remains to be seen how our perspectives of gambling will continue to evolve over the next few decades.

Big Casino Commerce

Despite gambling’s long history in this country, it has never been bigger than it is today. The American Gaming Association estimates that commercial casinos took in over $66 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2023, of which about $14 billion was paid to local and state agencies in tax. Another interesting fact was that online gambling revenue increased by about 23% in just one year.

The association also found a mix of over 1,100 commercial and tribal casinos spread across the U.S., with 1.8 million total estimated jobs supported. While some of these casinos may be nothing more than glorified slot halls, some like the Aria Complex in Las Vegas, cost billions to build ($8.6 billion in Aria’s case, to be exact). There are now dozens of casinos in the U.S. that cost more than $1 billion to build.

It would seem that the only thing Americans love more than gaming is luxury. As always was the case in Las Vegas, many regional gaming markets now see over-the-top, high-end luxury gambling properties outperform their competition.

Study after study shows that the younger generation prefers amenities to go with their gaming. More and more attention is paid to spas, golf courses, hiking trails, and even pickleball courts if you can imagine. A casino today without a celebrity chef-inspired restaurant is like opening without craps tables—it just won’t do.

What Is House Advantage?

The house advantage is a mathematical edge that ensures casinos will always come out on top. The percentage indicates the amount that you’ll lose to the casino in your bets over time.

If you see that Double Zero roulette has a house advantage of 5.26%, theoretically, the house will win $5.26 for every $100 you bet.

The flip side of the house advantage is Return To Player, sometimes referred to as RTP. If the house keeps 5.26%, the player will have 94.74% returned to them. RTP and House Advantage will always add to 100% as they are just flip sides of the same coin.

Note that the house advantage or RTP can take hundreds of thousands of slots spins or blackjack hands to normalize, but the average over many, many decisions will trend to that number.

House Edge Explained

Depending on the game you are playing, the house edge comes from different sources. For instance, random number generators (RNGs) use complicated software programs to approximate randomness in slots. However, its software code determines the amount that the machine will pay out over time.

Games like dice and roulette achieve their house edge in a straightforward way. They don’t pay you the proper amount for the risk. If you only get paid 35 to 1 on the roulette table, but there are 38 numbers, there’s the house edge. If you bet a 12 will come on the craps table and know you’ll get a payout of 30 to 1 when there are 36 possible combinations of the dice, that’s another example of there being a house edge.

In card games like blackjack and baccarat, the house edge lies in the rules of the game, and all of those rules impact the house edge. If the dealer hits soft 17, that changes the house edge by about .2%. You are only allowed to double on 10 and 11, also .2%. But the difference here with blackjack is that you must play every hand mathematically correctly. This is easily accomplished with a basic strategy card, but just randomly guessing on whether you should split those 4s against a six will not get you the advertised house edge. In baccarat, you will get the advertised house advantage since you make no decisions that affect the outcome.

How Many People Actually Win?

Lots of people win, but very few people win over time. And that is the key to the question. The math means that the more hands we play, the more games we bet, the more money we push in—the more likely we are to lose. As that time stretches out and we go from 100 hands of blackjack to a million, the odds of us still being winners become almost infinitely small.

So, if we want to talk about how many people win for a weekend versus how many win for the year, it will be a very different conversation. You also have to consider things like progressive jackpots, which can lead to enough winnings that are hard to lose all back (though knowing gamblers, that isn’t always the case).

Some self-reported studies have shown that about 13% of gamblers leave the casino up, but of course, it’s not exactly science if it is self-reported. With the everyday player gambling for several hours at house edges around 5% to 10%, it does fall within the realm of possibility.

In the not-so-distant future, we will see much better studies using online gambling data, which will be able to give us what percentage of a large study group of gamblers are still winning after a month or a year.

Most Popular Casino Games

There are many games to choose from when it comes to casino gambling, and each has its pros and cons. You could probably spend a week in Las Vegas and still not play all the different types of table games, let alone all the slots and video poker. But whether you are at the Las Vegas Sands or just online gambling from your phone, certain games have become mainstays of casino gaming.

We will discuss the most popular titles and the possible reasons for their popularity below.

Slots

Slot machines have evolved into the evolutionary equivalent of a lion, quickly dispatching gamblers who aren’t weary. Everything about the experience, from the intriguing graphics and jaunty soundtracks to the design of the theme and storytelling of the gameplay, has been carefully crafted to hold your attention and keep you playing longer. Even the near misses where it seems you are only one spot away from hitting the jackpot are just another trick meant to encourage you not to give up.

Blackjack

After slot machines, blackjack is the most popular casino game in the U.S. Much of this is attributed to the books and Hollywood movies that show intrepid bands of gamblers bringing down the house while card counting. While card counters can indeed beat blackjack, technological advances like facial recognition and AI card counting systems mean that even if they can beat the house, they won’t be doing it for long.

Additionally, blackjack is a very social and fun experience. While you have your hand to play, the sense of everyone playing against the dealer certainly adds a lot of camaraderie. The rules only take a few minutes to learn, and the house advantage, especially if you play with a basic strategy card, is often under 1%.

Roulette

Roulette is in the middle of a rebirth as Millennials and Gen Z have flocked to the game ever since they became of gambling age. It may be due to its straightforward gameplay, but I suspect it has something more to do with a sense of fate. While a poker player or even a blackjack player might tell you they make their own luck, roulette requires believing that your number will hit.

While never a massive driver of casino profits, the number of roulette games in Las Vegas has increased year over year for the past decade or so, and now, with online gambling, live dealer roulette is also a very popular option.

Baccarat

In places like Macau or Singapore, baccarat is almost the only game one can find in a casino. That is simply not true in Las Vegas, where there are just over 200 baccarat tables. But they play an outsized role in the revenue they produce. While the 200,000+ slot machines on the Las Vegas strip account for about 65% of all gaming revenue, those just 200 baccarat tables produce almost 20% of income.

While generally considered an Asian game, Baccarat has grown in popularity with all demographics. Many of these tables will have high minimum bets and eye-popping maximums, often with bets as high as $25,000 or even $100,000 a hand.

One of the more interesting things about baccarat is the simplicity of play. You need only bet player or bank. The hand closest to nine will win, and the bank side will pay a 5% commission because they are slightly favored to win due to the rules. The drawing and hitting in baccarat are governed by the cards that are dealt. Players don’t have any say in how the cards come out, just whether they think the bank or player will have a winning hand.

Since the cards determine the play, once those cards are cut and placed in the shoe, the die is cast, and the hands are already decided. It is simply up to you to divine their order. This is why you will see Baccarat players carefully tracking whether each hand is a player or bank and seeking order in the chaos.

Craps

While card games can be fun, nothing can match the pure energy and excitement of a craps table once a hot hand gets rolling. With numerous bets on the layout, some of which pay 30 to 1, and the quick pace of the game as the stickman keeps the dice moving across the felt, it doesn’t take long for the rows in front of the players to start filling with chips.

But of course, if a seven comes after the point, almost all of those bets lose, so you will find craps players to be the most superstitious of all the gamblers. You could fill entire articles on just the idiosyncrasies of the dice player and probably still not document them all.

But you shouldn’t let that stop you. You can find some of the best odds in the house by betting the past line and taking full odds. As table games go, the rules aren’t overly complicated, though the payouts can be a bit daunting. Still, the dealer will figure those out for you, and they’ll be right more often than not.

Video Poker

Video poker had its heyday in the late eighties and early nineties, but it still has many devoted fans. The problem is that casinos can make more money from slots, so they tweaked the paytables to add house advantage or just plain didn’t add new video poker products to their casino gaming mix.

Many video poker machines paid well over 99% RTP back in the day, but that is much more likely to be in the 96% to 98% today. That is still much higher than any slot, so you can see the issue. The players feel like they deserve better paytables, and the slot managers feel like they can do better with other games.

Casino Gaming Best Practices

With the advent of legal online gaming now in a handful of U.S. states, it is more important than ever to realize that a small but significant number of gamblers will encounter problem gambling behaviors. As the number of people gambling either online or at land-based casinos, as well as all the new legal sports bettors, begins to swell, it only stands to reason that we will see more people impacted by disordered gaming behavior.

We can help ourselves somewhat by strict adherence to some of the following basic concepts, but if you or someone you know is showing signs of a gambling problem, help is out there. Please reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER.

Don’t Borrow Money

When people face gambling addiction, they often borrow money so they can keep going. As the gambling problems spiral, so does the debt trap. The easiest way to avoid this is to never, ever borrow money from your credit cards, payroll check cashing places, or even friends and family to gamble.

Create a Budget

Set a budget with cash on hand or coming in every week and use casino features that allow you to set up daily, weekly, and monthly loss limits. But do not cheat and buy scratch-offs when the casino shuts down your action for a bit because you’ve hit your cap.

Don’t Bet If You Can’t Afford to Lose

Be honest with this budget. It has got to be money that you aren’t going to miss. Betting with money you need for rent or groceries is a sign of addiction, and if you’ve gotten down that far, you should consider reaching out for help.

Avoid Games You Don’t Understand

It should go without saying that there are many choices when it comes to casino gaming. Some of those games are made to confuse you purposefully. If you don’t understand a table game, a slot machine, or some weird parlay bet down at the OCB, leave it alone.

What often isn’t said is that you must be even more careful about games you think you understand. You might be sitting at the poker game down at the Borgata, and that rube that’s been slow playing hands all night suddenly pushes all in against your pair of kings, and you know, just know, you got him. That’s when your brain should flash a warning sign.

In gambling, there is no such thing as a sure thing—not on blackjack, not on craps, and for sure not on sports bets or poker hands. Don’t let what you think you know get you in trouble.

Casino Etiquette

There are a lot of unwritten rules in casinos. Some of them are pretty straightforward and obvious like don’t get falling down drunk.

But other rules, like those concerning taking pictures or filming in casinos, might not be evident at all to most folks. While some casinos like MGM have recently revisited their picture policy, you will find that most casinos frown upon any picture taking on the casino floor. This is a privacy measure for people who might be in those shots and do not wish for you to splash them all over YouTube or Instagram. And the other is security. Pics and clips can be used to help plan robberies, or the camera on your phone might help you cheat at roulette or blackjack.

Another casino etiquette rule? No phones, purses, or even sunglasses are allowed on the table. No switching the dice from hand to hand when playing craps, and no drinks over the rail on craps.

Also, you should check the table minimum before you sit down; nothing is more embarrassing than sitting at a $100 table with $20 in your hand. Don’t constantly color up chips for higher denominations; take care of your color when you leave. These other players came to play, not watch the dealer play with your chips.

If the cards are placed in front of you in blackjack, don’t touch them. If they are dealt to you, just use one hand on the cards. Signal for a hit by scratching your finger; signal to stand by waving off. The dealer needs you to make these motions because that is how surveillance monitors them. Arguing about what you said versus what you motioned is a fool’s errand.

Refrain from telling others how to play. Nothing is more annoying than a drunk trying to tell a newbie what to do with their cards. If the player has questions, let the dealer handle them. Never, I repeat ever, say the word “seven” near the dice table. Never throw cash down on the table in the middle of a roll. Never put your hands near the layout after the stickman calls “Dice Out.” I’ve seen out-and-out brawls over any of those things, so unless your insurance premiums are paid up, I’d encourage you not to test it.

Casino Gambling FAQs

Need more info on casino gambling? Check out these FAQs below:

Is casino gambling a reliable way to accrue extra cash?

I mean, if you’ve got your own craps table in the basement, I guess you could maybe make a couple of bucks, but the truth is that the house keeps the odds in its favor. The house edge is relentless and will cause you to lose money in the long term. Enjoy the thrill of a good bet, but remember that gambling is entertainment. You don’t make extra cash when you go to the movies, and you aren’t going to make extra cash by heading to the casinos.

Can I win more if I play more?

The qualified answer here is yes. But of course, you can lose more, too. The house edge on $5 slots and video poker is often less than on penny machines, but the variance on these machines can be huge. Professional video poker players playing at just tiny fractions of a percent of a house advantage will tell you that it is still possible to lose $30,000 on a $5 machine in one sitting, so what should that tell you? Set a gambling budget that you can afford and stick to it. Risking huge sums to cut the house edge a few percent isn’t worth the variance.

How do casinos make the most of their profits?

The total percentage of profits that gambling generates for casinos has been falling over the past decade as destination dining trends, high-end spas, and even hotel room markups have increased. Casino gaming still generates 50% to 60% of revenue for Las Vegas Strip properties and much more for regional casinos. And, of course, online casino apps see all their profits from gambling operations.

The biggest revenue driver in the gambling operations category is slots, generally by a wide margin. Some casinos with smaller table game offerings may earn 85% or 90% of their revenue from slots, and even with casinos that have robust table game play, slot machines still account for more than 60% of profits.

What casino games should I avoid?

At the risk of alienating half the gambling public, consider avoiding penny slots as they are essentially money vacuums. With low RTPs and the fact that penny slots aren’t a penny anymore, you’d be better off playing other games.

How do I pick the right casino game?

That’s kind of like asking how to find the right life partner. Everyone is going to want something a little different. Maybe as a frugal choice, you might consider low-limit Blackjack. You can get a house advantage well under 1% if you stay away from the 6 to 5 blackjack rule, and you can use a basic strategy card to make sure you play perfectly. If you are looking for wicked fun and excitement, it’s hard to beat the high-octane energy of the craps table.

Do you have a good read on your opponents and are always willing to push all in when the odds are in your favor? Poker is your game. Are you just looking to turn your mind off and disengage for a while? There’s nothing wrong with some low-limit slots. True, the house edge is horrible, but just set a budget and stick to it. If you want something a bit more social but still without all the rules and thinking, roulette is worth a spin.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about casino gambling and sports betting for entertainment purposes only.