WynnBET Promo Code: Claim $100 in Bet Credits Offer - May 2023

WynnBET Sportsbook is available in 10 U.S. states, allowing new customers in those states to sign up with the WynnBET promo code attached to their respective state in order to receive bet credits.

The amount of bet credits you receive will differ depending on where you’re located. Most players will receive $100 in bet credits upon the settlement of their $20 wager when using promo codes XINQUIRER, XINQUIRERNY (New York players), or XINQUIRERMA (Massachusetts players).

However, new customers in New Jersey and Michigan must use bonus code XINQUIRERMAX and will receive a $50 casino bonus alongside a $50 bet credit.

WynnBET Promo Code

More on your WynnBET Sportsbook Promo Code

What is the WynnBET Promo Code?

States Promo Code Welcome Bonus States Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Lousiana, Tennessee, Virginia Promo Code XINQUIRER Welcome Bonus Bet $20, Get $100 in Bet Credits! States New Jersey, Michigan Promo Code XINQUIRERMAX Welcome Bonus Bet $20, Get $50 Bonus Bet + $50 Casino Credit States New York Promo Code XINQUIRERNY Welcome Bonus Bet $20, Get $100 in Bet Credits! States Massachusetts Promo Code XINQUIRERMA Welcome Bonus Bet $20, Get $100 in Bet Credits!

New WynnBET users in participating U.S. states have a chance to pad their sports betting bankroll with their first bet. WynnBET is giving all new users a shot at a “Bet $20, Get $100 in Bet Credits” promotion, with the exception of New Jersey and Michigan.

New players in these states will receive a $50 bet credit and a $50 casino credit instead of $100 in bet credits.

Simply register for the WynnBET Sportsbook experience by entering the WynnBET promo code that corresponds to your state, make a deposit, and place a $20 bet. After that, your rewards will appear in your account once your first bet is settled – win or lose.

WynnBET Welcome Bonus Breakdown

New customers to the WynnBET platform in participating jurisdictions are eligible for a very respectable welcome bonus when they sign up and make a minimum $10 deposit.

After registering for a new account and entering the WynnBET promo code for your state, place a $20 bet on the game/sports event of your choice and unlock your rewards to use later during your WynnBET experience.

Be advised that the WynnBET Promo Code differs from state to state. Use:

XINQUIRER in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Virginia XINQUIRERMAX in Michigan and New Jersey XINQUIRERNY in New York XINQUIRERMA in Massachusetts

The $20 wager must be a straight bet or parlay and must have odds of -120 or greater. The $100 in bet credits will be split between two separate $50 future wagers on the site. If you received a $50 casino bonus, this must be used all at once.

You will have seven days to use the WynnBET promo code after registration before it expires.

How to Register & Claim the Bonus

WynnBET has been able to streamline its registration process and make the claiming of its welcome bonus a snap. As long as you are 21 years old and physically in one of their participating states, it only takes a couple of minutes to register for WynnBET and claim your welcome bonus.

To sign up for the WynnBET experience and claim your WynnBET promo code:

Click on the offer module corresponding to your respective state at the top of this piece to begin the sign-up process Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and more to create your WynnBET Sportsbook account Type in the WynnBET promo code that corresponds to your state Agree to WynnBET’s terms and conditions for your welcome offer and make an initial deposit of at least $10 Proceed to WynnBET’s sportsbook, scour the odds, and place a $20 wager that suits you. Whence this wager settles as either a win or loss, keep an eye out for your bet credits and casino bonus (If applicable) to be credited to your account

Additional Promotions for Active WynnBET Users

Some sports betting websites in the U.S. market put a heavy emphasis on welcome bonus at the expense of ongoing promotions for current customers. WynnBET is not one of them.

They offer a host of ongoing promotions for existing users to take advantage of, while providing betting value for the duration of their WynnBET experience.

All existing ongoing promotions can be found by clicking the “Promotions” tab at the top of the WynnBET screen.

Such WynnBET promos will vary from state to state and often focus on the pro sports teams that call those jurisdictions home.

Examples of WynnBET’s ongoing promotions include:

Wynn Hour

WynnBET Win Hour is WynnBET’s version of happy hour that takes place every Thursday from 5-6 PM ET. Like Happy Hour, markets are offered at a discounted price.

An example is a typical moneyline bet in New York. On Thursday you may find the Yankees at a value price of +100 to win that evening’s game, instead of -120 like other sportsbooks in that market advertise.

Wynn Rewards

Similarly to how the Wynn have loyalty or rewards programs, WynnBET Rewards offers players with rewards depending on what tier they’re in.

In order to level p through their tiers, you must earn tier credits. Tier credits are earned wagering on WynnBET Sportsbook or WynnBET Casino.

Rewards include complimentary hotel stays, priority slot service at WynnBET retail casinos, and much more.

WynnBET Weekdays

WynnBET rewards existing users $10 in bet credits on Mondays following a week in which they wagered $50 from Monday to Friday, win or lose.

Parlay Promos for Various Sports.

Whenever WynnBET offers parlay promos for various sports, they offers bet credits for those who bet on 3 or 4-leg parlays - win, lose, or push.

Live Bet Promos

This promotion credits existing users $20 in bets following two separate live wagers of at least $50 during the weekend.

WynnBET Build Your Own Bet

This promotion unlocks $10 in bet credits for those who place three or more $25 parlay bets, win, lose, or push.

WynnBET often offers ongoing promotions that are catered specifically to the markets they serve, and the time of year. For example, NFL promos are heavily featured during their season, as are baseball, basketball, and hockey, among other sports.

Available WynnBET Sportsbook States

WynnBET Sportsbook’s reach isn’t quite up to that of some of the competition they face in the U.S. market. That is perhaps why they are not the most recognizable sports betting brand, despite offering a high-level betting experience.

WynnBET is available in the following states:

WynnBET Arizona

WynnBET Arizona went live on September 9, 2021, in time to take advantage of NFL betting season. WynnBET arrived in Arizona thanks to a partnership with the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

The WynnBET Promo Code for Arizona is XINQUIRER.

WynnBET Colorado

WynnBET launched in the Colorado market in December 2020. WynnBET has since been a high-profile name in that market, thanks in part to their partnership with the beloved Colorado Rockies. Their casino partner in the state is Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek.

The WynnBET Promo Code for Colorado is XINQUIRER.

WynnBET Indiana

WynnBET became part of the Indiana legal sports betting scene on April 1, 2021, through a multi-year deal with Full House Resorts and its Rising Star Casino Resort. The company managed to heighten their profile in the state with a partnership deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The WynnBET Promo Code for Indiana is XINQUIRER.

WynnBET Louisiana

WynnBET Louisiana launched in February 2022 and has been a major player in that market since. WynnBET’s presence in Louisiana is thanks to a partnership deal with Caesars.

WynnBET Promo Code for Louisiana is XINQUIRER.

WynnBET Massachusetts

Massachusetts welcomed the WynnBET platform on March 10, 2023, which followed their opening of a retail location at Encore Boston Harbor on January 31. WynnBET was the first operator to receive an online Massachusetts sports betting license.

The promo code to use is XINQUIRERMA in Massachusetts.

WynnBET Michigan

Michigan welcomed WynnBET in January 2021 and the company took no time in becoming an official sports betting partner of the Detroit Lions. WynnBET Michigan also boasts a complete, and very successful online casino. The Sault Tribe Online Gaming is WynnBET Michigan’s retail casino partner.

The WynnBET Promo Code for Michigan is XINQUIRERMAX.

WynnBET New Jersey

New Jersey was one of WynnBET’s first states. It launched in New Jersey in July 2020 and has been a mainstay in that robust market since. In September 2021, WynnBET New Jersey became official sports betting partner of the New York Jets, which plays at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The WynnBET online casino in New Jersey is also very popular. Its retail casino partner is Caesars Atlantic City.

The WynnBET Promo Code for New Jersey is XINQUIRERMAX.

WynnBET New York

WynnBET became part of the nation’s biggest sports betting jurisdiction on February 3, 2022.

The WynnBET Promo Code for New York is XINQUIRERNY.

WynnBET Tennessee

WynnBET Tennessee launched in April 2021 in Tennessee’s online-only sports betting market. It partnered with the Memphis Grizzlies almost right away and has been a big name in that market ever since.

The WynnBET Promo Code for Tennessee is XINQUIRER.

WynnBET Virginia

WynnBET launched in the Virginia market in March of 2021 and quickly started taking advantage of a partnership with the state’s highly popular Richmond Raceway.

The WynnBET Promo Code for Virginia is XINQUIRER.

WynnBET States Coming Soon

WynnBET is a growing brand that could bring its excellent betting experience to other jurisdictions as the U.S. market continues to expand.

Maryland, Ohio, and Nebraska are rumored destinations for the WynnBET Sportsbook.

Expect the WynnBET name to crop up in current and future legal sports betting states as the brand fulfills its expansion plans.

WynnBET Sportsbook Platforms

WynnBET is available on your favorite internet browser and is also available in the App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play store for those who prefer Android devices.

WynnBET Sportsbook Desktop Site

No WynnBET Sportsbook review would be complete without a quick discussion of the overall look and feel of the product, compared to others in the market. The benchmark for sportsbooks in the U.S. market has been and will continue to be FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM.

But WynnBET’s desktop browser is neatly organized, with it being easy to find promotions, betting markets, and account settings.

The blue, gold and white color scheme is easy on the eyes but not “in your face” like some of the competition.

Viewing odds on WynnBET’s desktop is a pleasing experience, with your bet slip also being easy to access and make changes to if needed.

Overall, WynnBET’s desktop is very solid, which is more reason why they’re one of the best sports betting sites in the industry.

WynnBET Sportsbook Mobile App

As far as the look of the WynnBET mobile app, we were pleased with the visual appeal of the brand. Having Shaquille O’ Neal greet you with his patented smile is a nice touch for the betting brand.

WynnBET receives high marks for its responsiveness. The app is simple to use, easy to navigate, as intuitive as we would expect from a high-level sports betting brand, and it is perhaps most importantly… fun.

We loved the fact that the platform is relatively uncluttered and has a sharp focus on their offerings. In WynnBET’s case, the lack of “glitz and flash” represents a refreshing alternative to some of the competition that focuses on glam over substance.

Specifically, the WynnBET app features what they call The Playbook which keeps bettors up to speed on the latest news and trends, the promotions tab is easily accessed and links to betting tips are very visible on the main page.

While not the sexiest or flashiest sports betting app in the U.S. legal sports betting market, we have concluded that WynnBET is a quality option in terms of its look and feel, making it one of the best sports betting apps in the U.S.

It should also be noted that each WynnBET state requires its own state-specific mobile app. This means if you’re in New Jersey, you must download the WynnBET New Jersey app.

Available Sports Markets at WynnBET

One of the knocks of the WynnBET sports betting platform is the somewhat limited menu of sports that they offer. While some see they’re not offering such sports as table tennis and snooker as a strike against the brand, we appreciated the “quality over quantity” focus of the brand.

WynnBET offers wagering on the following sports:

Aussie rules Auto racing Baseball Basketball Boxing Cricket Football Golf Hockey MMA Rugby League Rugby Union Soccer Softball Tennis

Again, it isn’t the biggest menu of betting opportunities, but it was satisfactory to us, and will satisfy 99% of the American bettors that have access to the WynnBET brand.

Available Bet Types at WynnBET

One of the true strengths of the WynnBET Sportsbook platform is the huge menu of bet types. WynnBET’s betting options include:

Moneyline – arguably the most popular type of sports bet in which customers simply pick the winner of a game. Oddsmakers determine the odds, making a favorite, and an underdog. Your winnings are based on whether you take the favorite or the underdog in a particular match – bets on the underdogs always pays more.

For example, if the Yankees are favorites (-200) against the Detroit Tigers (+200), you would have to bet $200 on the Yankees to win $100. On the flip side, a bet on the underdog Tigers would pay $200 if you bet $100. The favorites are always listed with a negative sign (-), while the dogs will be listed with a positive sign (+).

Spread – another common legal sports betting type. Oddsmakers set the “spread” or the amount of points/goals a favorite will win by, or a loser will lose by. Again, the favorites are marked by a negative sign (-) and the underdog will have a positive sign (+).

Let’s say the Boston Celtics are 6-point favorites (-6.5) against the underdog Indiana Pacers (+6.5). The Celtics would have to win by 7 points or more for the bet to cash while the Pacers would have to either win outright or lose by 6 or fewer for a bet on them to pay off.

Over/Under or Total – simply betting on whether or not, the teams/combatants of a given game go “Over” or stay “Under” the “Total” that has been set out by oddsmakers.

Let’s say that Oddsmakers set the “Total” for the New Jersey Devils/New York Islanders game at 5.5 goals. If the teams combine for 6 or more goals, the “Over” wins. If the teams fail to score a combined 5.5 goals, the “Under” wins.

Prop Bets – an increasingly popular bet type in which customers bet on things that don’t necessarily affect the outcome of a game. The list of WynnBET prop betting opportunities is something that makes the site stand out, thanks to the sheer volume of opportunities, from the serious to the sometimes ridiculous.

On the serious side, people can place a prop bet on how many rebounds a particular player gets in a single game, to how many touchdowns a QB will throw in a game.

On the ridiculous side, WynnBET allows bettors to wager on the length of the National Anthem in the Super Bowl, and what color Gatorade will be poured on a winning coach’s head.

Props can encompass Totals, spreads, and parlays. You can place a prop bet on how combatants fare during a half, quarter, or period of a game.

Futures – simply betting on the outcome of a sporting event that hasn’t happened yet. An example is a wager on the future winner of next year’s Super Bowl or other professional leagues, or who will be the MVP of a league that hasn’t started their season just yet. Parlays – combining two or more wagers into one single wager. It is high-risk, high reward as all “legs” of that wager must win in order for the bet to pay off. The more “legs” you bet on, the more difficult to win, and therefore the more potential return.

Parlays can include moneyline, spread, and prop bets, You can combine a wager on the winner of a New Orleans Pelicans game, a bet on the Boston Red Sox covering the spread against the Colorado Rockies and a wager on LeBron James scoring over 25 points in a single game into one.

If all three of those “legs” win, so do you. “Same Game Parlays” allow bettors to place a wager on multiple outcomes in the same game.

WynnBET boasts a solid “parlay boost” promotion for the NHL and NBA that gives credits for parlay bets of at least four legs.

Teasers – a type of parlay bet that allows bettors to shift “Totals” or “Point Spreads” to their benefit. While seemingly complicated, Teasers are very interactive and allow bettors to customize a wager to their liking. Live Betting – has recently become the most popular form of legal betting for WynnBET and other competing sportsbooks. Live bets take place after a game or match has already started and allows bettors to wager on the “flow” of a particular game. It is the most interactive bet type and gives bettors a chance to take the ebbs and flows of a particular match into consideration.

Bettors can place their live bets after the first round of an MMA fight with consideration of how the first five minutes went, or they can bet on the winner of the Celtics/Lakers game after a first quarter in which one of those teams dominated.

Live Betting with WynnBET encompasses almost all bet types, from Moneyline, Spread, Totals, Props, Parlays and Teasers.

Banking Options at WynnBET

The competitive U.S. legal sports betting industry has created the need for participating sportsbooks to give their clientele as many banking options as possible. WynnBET does a great job keeping up with their competition in this regard.

WynnBET offers a host of ways to deposit and withdraw funds into a betting account, including:

Online banking: Instant deposit method in which funds are transferred directly from your bank account to a WynnBET account. Be sure that your bank supports such transfers – some in the American market do not. Credit and debit cards (Visa and Mastercard): Common way to fund a WynnBET account. It is quick and easy but could be subject to fees. ACH eCheck via VIP Preferred: Users sign up for VIP Preferred, which links a user’s checking account with WynnBET. It is a quick and convenient way to fund your WynnBET account. WynnBET Play+ prepaid card: Allows users to purchase prepaid cards with a host of other banking options. Simply visit the WynnBET website to purchase a Play+ card and do so with either your checking account, credit card, or even PayPal account. Once you receive your prepaid card in the mail, you can use it on the WynnBET app. PayPal: Users will need an existing PayPal account to fund their WynnBET account. Once you have signed up, PayPal becomes one of the quickest ways to fund your WynnBET account. Note – the email address on your PayPal account will need to be the same as the one as the one on your WynnBET account. Wire transfers: Takes funds directly from your bank account to fund your WynnBET account. There is more information required to complete a Wire Transfer deposit and withdrawal than other banking methods, and it takes some time for Wire Transfers to be completed. Cash at the cage (in-person deposits at participating casinos): In those starts that have WynnBET ties to retail casinos, there is a chance to fund your WynnBET account with cash, or credit card – just like you would during a visit to any typical casino.

For the most part, we found that the deposit methods and withdrawal methods mirror each other. Wait times for withdrawals can vary however, depending on the option you choose.

But overall, WynnBET uses their experience in the gambling industry to provide one of the best banking option menus in the U.S. legal online sports betting space.

WynnBET Customer Support

Customer support has become an integral part of the offerings of participating sportsbooks in the North American market. It is not only the number of customer service options that has become key for participating sportsbooks, but also their ability to quickly take care of their users through their contact features.

Included in the list of WynnBET Customer Service options are:

Comprehensive FAQ section is able to address most customer concerns/queries Live 24/7 Chat Telephone: 201-383-2837 Email: cosupport@wynnbet.com

**** Note – each of WynnBET’s locations have different contact numbers and addresses. The above contacts are generic, national contacts.****

State specific contacts are as follows:

We tested all of the methods listed and are happy to report that all questions/queries were answered satisfactorily and in a friendly manner. It led us to conclude that WynnBET Customer Service is excellent, with no holes that we could see.

Final Thoughts on WynnBET Sportsbook

Expectations were high for our WynnBET review, mostly because of their experience catering to bettors in Las Vegas for decades. Overall, we came away impressed by the WynnBET Sportsbook.

They have a simple sign-up process, respectable welcome offer, and ongoing promotional focus. Additionally, their platform’s visual appeal, selection of sports betting markets, and banking and customer service options left us impressed.

We fall just short of considering WynnBET an elite sports betting option, when compared to some of their competition. But we still recommend new and experienced bettors in their participating markets give it a try.

WynnBET Sportsbook FAQs

Is WynnBET legit and safe to use?

The answer is a resounding “Yes,” as long as you are planning on placing a bet within the state lines of the 10 states WynnBET is licensed. The company has been a mainstay betting provider in Las Vegas for decades and their online product has passed stringent licensing hurdles in the states they have gained access to.

What is the best WynnBET promo code?

WynnBET is currently offering new users a “Bet $20, get $100 in bet credits” promotion that rewards new users with two separate $50 bets once their initial $20 wager is settled.

How do I redeem the WynnBET promo code?

Simply create a new WynnBET Sportsbook account and enter the promo code for your state during that process. Use XINQUIRER in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Virginia.

You’ll use XINQUIRERMAX if you’re located in New Jersey and Michigan.

Finally, use XINQUIRERNY if you’re in in New York or XINQUIRERMA in Massachusetts.

How do bet credits work at WynnBET?

Once your initial $20 bet is settled with WynnBET, you can place two separate $50 wagers with your promotional credits. Credits will appear in your WynnBET account generally within 3 days of that settlement for use to further your WynnBET experience.

Which states can use WynnBET Sportsbook?

WynnBET is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Virginia.

How fast does WynnBET pay out its customers?

WynnBET’s payouts are generally fast and fall in line with the timeline of other major sports betting providers in the U.S. market. 3-5 business days for a payout is the industry standard, and also what you can expect with WynnBET.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.