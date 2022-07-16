Welcome to the weekend. You’ve made it through the week and things are finally starting to slow down a little bit. Maybe you’ve got a big day planned. Maybe you’re going to hit up Home Depot. Maybe you also want to go to Bed, Bath & Beyond, but aren’t sure if you’ll have enough time.

This weekend, we’ll start with NHL free agency and the Flyers’ puzzling decision not to do whatever it took to bring Johnny Gaudreau home after trading multiple picks for controversial defender Tony DeAngelo. Here’s Olivia Reiner on the Flyers’ plan ... or lack thereof.

Gaudreau’s decision to sign with a team in a market like Columbus and for a team that also missed the playoffs last season only will enrage Flyers fans more. Landing the superstar seemed attainable, and the Flyers passed.

Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski argued that the Flyers shouldn’t sign Gaudreau, not because of his skill set, but because the Flyers should be rebuilding. They should be keeping their draft picks and their young players, not flipping them and giving out long-term, costly contracts to veteran players.

Sure, but alas, the Flyers aren’t rebuilding. At least, that’s what they’ve repeatedly said and what their recent actions have shown.

A rebuilding team doesn’t trade three draft picks (a 2024 second-round pick, a 2023 third, and a fourth in 2022) for defenseman Tony DeAngelo plus a seventh-rounder in 2022 and then sign DeAngelo to a two-year, $5 million AAV contract. A rebuilding team wouldn’t sign defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year, $5.1 million AAV deal before the trade deadline. A rebuilding team doesn’t give 31-year-old fourth-line enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers a four-year, $1.75 million contract, especially when he has never played on a contract worth more than $1 million annually. Would you rather have middle pairing defensemen DeAngelo and Ristolainen for a combined $10.1 million or a bona-fide superstar in Gaudreau for $9.8 million per year?

By letting Gaudreau, the definition of skill and speed, not to mention a local athlete, sign with Columbus without even putting up a fight, Fletcher showed he has one foot in an “aggressive retool” and the other in a rebuild. Time will tell what result this nets the Flyers, but still, the plan lacks consistency. If the plan is not a retool and it’s not a rebuild, then when do the Flyers expect to be competitive again? — Olivia Reiner

What you need to know

These are some of the most important stories from the last week or so that you might’ve missed.

Worth the time

Each week, we highlight a story here that might have felt a little long to commit to during the week but is absolutely worth the time. This time, it’s Matt Breen’s story on Philly boxer Danny Garcia, who is returning to the ring later this month after a two-year absence to treat his anxiety.

Danny Garcia spent the day where he spends most of them: the boxing gym he owns in his old neighborhood under the watch of his dad. He started boxing when he was 7 years old, used the sport to become rich and famous, captured championship belts, and moved his family from Juniata Park to a mansion in Montgomery County.

And another big fight — perhaps the biggest in a career of big fights — was looming two years ago as Garcia and his father, Angel, drove home from the gym. For the Garcias, life seemed good. But then Angel Garcia, behind the wheel of his pickup truck, noticed that his son was crying.

“I said, ‘Danny, what’s wrong? Talk to me. Tell me how you feel.’ He couldn’t tell me,” said Angel Garcia, who trains his son. “He would say, ‘Dad, I don’t know what’s going on.’ He’s a tough guy, so when he cried it really hit me. Oh, crap, this is serious. This is for real. He felt dark like a black cloud was hovering over him. I knew right there that he was suffering from anxiety. It’s like everything is closing in on you.”

The pressures that came with being at the top of the sport for nearly a decade had finally cracked Garcia, a fighter known for his concrete-like chin. — Matt Breen

