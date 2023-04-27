The NY Times only had 36 hours in Philly — we can do better | Things to Do

Today, the New York Times published a guide to “36 Hours in Philadelphia,” and of course we have thoughts. The story left us thinking about how 36 hours only scratches the surface of getting a feel for the city. What can visitors enjoy for the next 48 hours, or even longer? We’ve got you covered.

The Times loves the Barnes Foundation, which they praised in a 2016 Philly guide and again in 2023. The article recommends all major stops on Museum Mile, but great art can be found far beyond that stretch. For instance, PAFA holds an impressive but lesser-recognized collection of great American art while also seeking to recognize talented living artists and expand the historical canon to ensure women and artists of color from the past get their due. Check out the current “Rising Sun” exhibit, running at PAFA and the African American Museum through Oct., which includes breathtaking installations from the artist Petah Coyne.

Beyond museums, the New York paper highlights the beloved mosaic space in Magic Gardens, but we also encourage you to step outside of Center City to experience the vast and varied murals around town through a tour with Mural Arts. Point Breeze is home to the colorful and kinetic mural “We Are the Youth” by Keith Haring. Nearby, sample craft beer pioneer Dock Street Brewery or grab a sandwich and soft serve at Porco’s Porchetteria.

Fishtown earns a spotlight with a special mention of Lebanese eatery Suraya, but one of our faves in the neighborhood right now is the beautifully decorated Thai restaurant Kalaya. While the Bok Building and its rooftop bar also gets some love, there are many more outdoor patios and rooftop bars where you can take in the sights with a cocktail in hand, and other similar industrial-turned-artist spaces around the city, like Crane Arts in Fishtown. Go beyond Center City and explore more neighborhoods where tourists are scarce — check out our guide to Manayunk, featuring live music joints the Grape Room and Venice Island Performing Arts Center. On a sunny day, you can also take a lovely nature walk along the Manayunk Canal Towpath, likely less crowded than The Times’ obvious option, the Schuylkill River Trail.

Philadelphia’s vibrant food, bar, music, and arts scenes can fill itineraries for weeks, and we know that these are just a few highlights among hundreds of fantastic local spots. The bottom line: 36 hours in Philly is never enough. Not to put too fine a point on it, but below is a list of things to do just this week and weekend, including catching the Screaming Females at Union Transfer, 17 amazing kid-friendly day trips, and tracking down the best ice cream in town.

I wrote about a wonderful Philly-raised sculptor with incredible work whose contributions have long gone underappreciated. Though she ran in the same circles as W.E.B. DuBois, Alain Locke, and Auguste Rodin, artist Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller never received the same recognition as her peers. Called the “sculptor of horrors,” she created figural works that reflected the suffering and violence African Americans experienced in the early 1900s. Though under-recognized in the canon of American art history, Fuller has received new appreciation in recent years as art historians have revisited her legacy. In recent years, she’s received new attention by art historians revisiting her legacy. View some of Fuller’s sculptures in The Philadelphia Show this weekend, which runs April 28-30 on the East Terrace of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 🔑

Your weekly social calendar

⌨️ You’ve got mail: Local shop Philly Typewriter is a favorite of Tom Hanks, and the actor gifted them a typewriter from his personal collection. Stop by to see the autographed machine and try typing on it yourself.

🔥 Head bang-worthy: The Screaming Females, the killer punk band from New Brunswick, N.J. and (mostly) based in Philly, will headline Union Transfer tonight. 🔑

👟 Keep running: More than 36,000 people (!) are running in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on April 30, and we’ve got a run down of everything you need to know.

🚌 Watch local starlets: The recent Abbott Elementary finale was a treat for local viewers in more ways than one. It was mostly set at the Franklin Institute and some Philly students played extras; I interviewed one lucky 6 year old who appeared on screen.

🎙️ Singing the blues: Laurin Talese plays Billie Holiday in the immersive performance of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. The jazz singer makes her “dramatic debut.” 🔑

🐤 Colorful chicks: The quirky feminist Paper Doll Ensemble is hosting a “Peep Show,” which is literally all about marshmallow Peeps and features a decorating competition, stilt walkers, and a Peeps cocktail.

📸 Through her eyes: Bethlehem-based photographer Judith Joy Ross captures stunning black-and-white portraits and a major retrospective of her work is currently on view at PMA. Ross walked my coworkers Amy Rosenberg and Rachel Molenda through her work on display.

📅 On the Inquirer calendar this weekend: See local art at the BYOB Germantown Art & Sound, try a paper making workshop, and explore a massive plant sale near Fairmount Park.

The thing of the week

As The Times noted (in passing), we have a very diverse and international food scene in Philly. It’s so robust that The Inquirer’s restaurant critic Craig LaBan is launching a newsletter all about the delicious jollof rice, tamales, bibimbap, and other dishes that you can enjoy right here. In Taste Philly, LeBan will take readers to a different country every week and wow, I am so hungry just writing about it. Sign up here!

Your spring plans have sprung

🎧 Springtime listening: Inquirer pop music critic Dan DeLuca has 18 picks — from Boygenius to Black Thought — for a Philly-flavored playlist this season. 🔑

🪴 Calling aspiring (or pro!) gardeners: We examined the best shops for gardening supplies — plants, soil, seeds, and more — in the Philly area

🎒 Family friendly fun: There are tons of great day trips for kids nearby — my childhood favorite Dorney Park isn’t too far! — so we rounded up 17 fun day trips for kids.

🍦 Frozen and delicious: Where is the best ice cream in Philly? From soft serve to water ice we have recommendations for cool desserts.

🎸 Sounds for the future: The XPoNential Music Festival comes back to the Camden Waterfront in September with acts like Tegan and Sara, Old Crow Medicine Show, the Noisemakers, and more. See the current lineup here.

🐚 New rules: As beach season warms up, there are some new laws coming to the shore. Here are the most important rules to know before you go.

🏖️ Vamos a la playa: Already scoping out upcoming shore trips? Here’s a guide for getting to shore without a car.

