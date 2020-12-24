On the to-do list this week: It’s a weird holiday. If it was normal year — with all the roasting and wrapping and baking and shopping and hosting — the holidays can so easily get the better of us. Not to downplay the fact that we’d all really like to hug our grandma right now, but ... maybe this is an excuse to simplify? This week, we’ve got places to order food, a shortcut for your shopping list, and a little drink recipe to boot. Happy holidays.