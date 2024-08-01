📽️ Philly’s buzziest film fest | Things to Do

Does anyone else wish they were in Paris partying it up with Snoop Dogg and Jason Kelce this week? Reporting from the city of lights, my colleague Mike Sielski has been all over the Olympics coverage, from the shockingly good women’s rugby team (featuring Upper Merion High grad Ariana Ramsey) to the rise of Philly women’s foil fencing star Maia Weintraub to the ongoing struggles of Joel Embiid. (He even found a cheesesteak in Paris.)

Thanks to those of you who wrote in and shared which athletes you’ve been watching! Connie shouted out the hilariously named diving duo Cook ‘n Bacon — Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon — who won silver in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard this week. Joel said he’s looked forward to seeing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominate in the 400 meter hurdle and I totally agree. Let me know who else you’re rooting for!

Advertisement

This weekend find a bar where you can cheer on your Olympics faves, see incredible new films at the BlackStar Film Festival, explore West Philly’s very weird yam-tastic Yamatorium, and get ready for the Philadelphia Folk Festival.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The BlackStar Film Festival returns this weekend with a slate of fresh, innovative documentaries, shorts, and features from Black, Indigenous, and brown filmmakers locally and internationally. Catch the portrait of famous poet Audre Lorde in her own words, see legendary hip-hop critic dream hampton’s memoir documentary (with footage of Biggie, Method Man, and more), and explore dozens of other universe-expanding and community-building films — including works by filmmakers who live in and have been inspired by Philadelphia. We picked out 11 great films that we’re most excited to see.

The best things to do this week

🏅 Catch the action: Whether it’s 3 a.m. or 3 p.m., the Olympics coverage is kicking — and these athletes have been nonstop. (Rack up those gold medals, Simone Biles!) If you’re looking to cheer on your faves at a local spot, here’s where you can tune in.

🍠 Yam it up: What is the Yamatorium? It’s something you have to see to believe, a showcase of absurdity — from “yamophones” to a sculpture named “Turdalina” — in a West Philly bunker. Take a look at the totally tubular, immersive experience.

🎨 History uncovered: The storied halls of Christ Church Neighborhood House, which opened its doors in 1695, have seen hundreds of thousands of people come through. Staffers have discovered new documents revealing Black worshippers, both free and enslaved. Their stories are the center of the new exhibit “Groundings.”

👣 Go barefoot: A new art installation from local artist Rachel Hsu invites you to walk on small stones for a meditative massage at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway’s Maja Park. “The Weight of Our Living” was inspired by reflexology footpaths in parks in Taiwan and kicks off a series of public art installations coming to the parkway in coming weeks.

🪕 It’s so back: After a rocky few years, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is back this year with headliners John Oates and Gangstagrass on Aug. 16-18 at the Old Pool Farm in Montgomery County. Here’s everything you need to know.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Philly Taco Fest, ACANA African Festival, First Friday at The Barnes

The thing of the week

Though the Phillies current downturn is no laughing matter, you can head to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday for some laughs with Don’t Tell Comedy. The secret pop-up comedy show travels to unexpected locations around the country and this special edition from the Philly chapter takes place in the Media Room at the ballpark, with a chance for attendees to explore the Hall of Fame Club. Organizers keep the comic lineup under wraps but they’ve teased a Phanatic appearance.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🎭 A different show every night: Philly’s Fringe Festival returns next month with 306 performances from dozens of experimental, provocative, wacky, and irreverent artists across the city. From circus acts to immersive dance to epic literary adaptations, here’s what you can expect.

⚙️ Put in motion: A new sitcom with Bryn Mawr-raised Kat Dennings just got picked up at ABC. The 2 Broke Girls actress stars in the comedy with Home Improvement’s Tim Allen. Here’s what we know so far.

🍫 Treasures from afar: A gooey, green chocolate from Dubai has gone viral as the internet’s latest food craze. Chocolatiers in the Philly region have stocked the crunchy, pistachio-filled treat.

☕ Get your fix: If you’re heading down the shore, you might be missing your neighborhood coffee shop. Find the perfect cold brew at one of these 10 great coffee shops along the Shore.

🏞️ Avoid the ick: One of the biggest enemies to outdoors lovers no matter what season are ticks. We’ve got a handy guide on how to protect yourself from the little buggers.

🤸‍♀️ Champions in the city: Some of the biggest stars from the Olympics — Simone Biles, pommel horse meme king Stephen Nedoroscik, and other gymnasts — are coming to Philly in October.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best shows in and around Philly this week (featuring an especially busy Friday):

🎤 Friday: Bronx-born rapper Ice Spice — born Isis Gaston — broke out in 2022 with her viral TikTok hit called “Munch (Feelin U).” Her career took off from there, a “Barbie World” duet, Taylor Swift collab on “Karma,” and the inevitable Ice Spice Munchkins drink that combines frozen coffee with Pumpkin Munchkins. She released her debut album Y2K! earlier this year, and the tour named after it arrives at Met Philly.

🎤 Also Friday: Metal-meets-mariachi band Metalachi play City Winery. It might sound like a goofy mash-up, and they are essentially a high concept cover band, but I happened to see them one night a couple of years back in Tucson, Ariz. and it was a hoot.

🎤 More Friday fun: Ollabelle, the New York band fronted by Amy Helm, and featuring musicians who play with Bonnie Raitt and the Lumineers, celebrates the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album at Arden Gild Hall. Plus, Chicago based father-daughter duo Tatsu Aoki and Kioto Aoki, who play experimental jazz on traditional Japanese instruments, do a Sound Type series show at the Asian Arts initiative.

🎤 Another one: It’s going to be a Brat summer night at Underground Arts on Friday. No, Charli XCX is not playing, but Brat, the New Orleans heavy rock band, is as part of a “This Is Hardcore” tour which features 10 bands, including E-Town Concrete. The fest then moves to the larger Franklin Music Hall for the rest of the weekend, with dozens of bands playing, including Cold As Life on Saturday, and Black Flag on Sunday.

🎤 Monday: Missy Elliott brings her “Out Of The World: The Experience” tour to the Wells Fargo Center with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. Elliott’s impact on hip-hop — both as a rapper and a producer — on albums like 1997′s Supa Dupa Fly, 1999′s The Real World and 2002′s Under Construction — was enormous. All of those — and iconic singles like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It” — were collaborations with producer Tim Mosely, also known as Timbaland, and she’s teamed up with Ciara and Busta on songs like “Control” and “Get It.” She hasn’t played live frequently, but went in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, so now’s the time to finally see her.

🎤 Tuesday and Wednesday: Zach Bryan’s South Philly shows on his “Quittin Time Tour” at Lincoln Financial Field is the only two-night run at the biggest venue in town this summer. The shows are a homecoming of sorts for Bryan, the Okinawa-born, Oklahoma-raised Navy veteran who lived in Fishtown in 2022-23. There are references to Point Breeze, the Rivers Casino, Delco, and “some dirty old bookie way up in Philly” in Bar Scene lyrics.

The take: Hoagie or hot dog?

Hoagies reign supreme in Philadelphia, but this week my colleague Jenn Ladd took a deep dive into the city’s blossoming hot dog scene where local chefs are making a big distinction between a cheap frank and a quality dog. Truthfully I haven’t had a single hot dog in Philly but I know many folks were upset when the Phillies got rid of Dollar Dog Night earlier this year and I’m guessing that these new dogs are worth the hype. What do you think? Is Philly primed to become a hot dog town? Is a good hot dog worth $7? Let me know!

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This week I’ve been bumpin’ that “360″ from Charli XCX even though brat summer is basically almost over. What songs are keeping you energized these days? Drop me a rec!