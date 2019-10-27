Johnston has called many Eagles games over his career, including three last season alone (two were back-to-back in Weeks 3 and 4). He’s typically a solid broadcaster and hasn’t had many viral whiffs, but he was forced to awkwardly excusing himself during the middle of his halftime analysis during a 2013 Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings. As he walks away and the shot cuts to the field, a confused Kenny Albert asks, “Where you going, Daryl?”