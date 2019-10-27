The struggling Eagles will face off Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, who have surprised many experts by going 5-1 behind a stout defense led by head coach (and former Eagles defensive coordinator) Sean McDermott.
The last time the Eagles played the Bills was during the 2015 season, when they defeated Buffalo 23-20 in LeSean McCoy’s so-called “revenge game” after having been traded away by former Birds head coach Chip Kelly. Two teams have only faced each other 13 times, with the Eagles holding a 7-6 edge.
Daryl Johnston, who spent 11 seasons in Dallas as the Cowboys’ fullback prior to his second career as an NFL analyst, will be calling this afternoon’s game alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. Laura Okmin, a former CNN anchor who has quietly been with Fox Sports for 17 years, will handle the broadcast’s sideline reporting duties.
Johnston has called many Eagles games over his career, including three last season alone (two were back-to-back in Weeks 3 and 4). He’s typically a solid broadcaster and hasn’t had many viral whiffs, but he was forced to awkwardly excusing himself during the middle of his halftime analysis during a 2013 Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings. As he walks away and the shot cuts to the field, a confused Kenny Albert asks, “Where you going, Daryl?”
Unlike fellow Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck, Johnston wasn’t in need of a bathroom break — he was simply moving to get a better view of the second-half kickoff. But it didn’t take long for the internet to mock the moment, including The Onion, who scored with the headline, “Daryl Johnston Admits He Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Being Alone In Booth With Kenny Albert.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Oct. 27
Where: New Era Field, Orchard Park, N.Y.
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: John Hussey
Week 8 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (red is Eagles-Bills):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the most recent Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch preview the match-up against the Bills and its talent-laden defense directed by McDermott.
Pre-game coverage on Fox begins at 10 a.m. with Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. The network’s pre-pre-game show Fox NFL Kickoff will air at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd. Fox NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson follows at noon.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Cardinals at Saints: 1 p.m., CBS (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon,)
- Browns at Patriots: 4 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
- Packers at Chiefs: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX29
Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS3
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC10
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX29
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX29