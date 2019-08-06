1. Jordan Howard hasn’t gotten much ink during camp, good or bad, because he already has a track record and is often the sort of running back who needs the lights to go on to show his worth. Two years ago, there was preseason scuttlebutt that LeGarrette Blount would be released. Not only was the speculation off base, but Blount would go on to be a productive ground-gainer during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Howard isn’t going to razzle dazzle spectators during camp. That isn’t his style of play. He’s a north-to-south back, and with the Eagles’ offensive line, he should be able to consistently average around four yards a carry. He’s also a patience runner and gave a glimpse of that virtue when he paused for a pulling lineman on an early tote and hit the hole. I’m still interested to see how carries will be distributed with Miles Sanders already raising eyebrows, but Howard’s in the last year of his contract and the Eagles will likely move on next season. He should be motivated, and the Eagles don’t have to worry about overworking him.