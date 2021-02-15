First distraction: TankGate. Pederson, possibly in conspiracy with Roseman, guaranteed a loss in Game 16 by pulling starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter, trailing by 3, in favor of the wax statue we’ve come to know as Nate Sudfeld, who immediately ensured the loss — a loss that kept the Giants out of the playoffs. This caused convulsions throughout the NFL and prompted outrage on these pages. When Pederson was fired nine days later it seemed to me that a measure of justice had prevailed. Pederson got what he deserved. I regret that reaction. Pederson deserved better from me, and from all of us.